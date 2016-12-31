Marshall (7-1) used a fast eight points from Weston Baker-Magrath and three separate runs to build a 32-16 lead by the half. The Cardinals (4-1) got it down to seven after the break, but the Tigers shot 57 percent to secure the win.

Baker-Magrath had 20 to lead Marshall to the win, while Mitchell Sueker added 16 and Reece Winkelman finished with 10. Senior guards Spencer Hockert and Jaran Roste led Alexandria with 22 and 20 points, respectively.

The Cardinals don’t have long to dwell on their first loss as they host another top-10 ranked team on Tuesday as the sixth-ranked Fergus Falls Otters come to town for a 7:30 p.m. tip. It’s a rematch of last winter’s Section 8-3A championship game that the Otters won in dramatic fashion.