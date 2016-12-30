The last of those came exactly like the first as Alexandria won a 5-4 overtime game, this time against Hibbing-Chisholm (6-4) on Thursday. The Cardinals (5-3-3) started the week by beating Greenway-Nash-Kee (9-2-1) 5-4 in overtime on Dec. 27 after trailing 4-2 in the third.

“I would say it was resiliency and depth (that stood out),” Alexandria head coach Ian Resch said. “All three goalies played well, they each had a start. Our defense, not only were they good defensively, they contributed offensively too. I think Wade Smith scored, Jack Powell, Cam Birkeland. Then just the resiliency of the team. That first night we were down 4-2 late in the third and that top line of Ben Doherty, Mack Strong, Jack Westlund and those those guys, they just come through.”

Thursday’s game lasted just 52 seconds into the extra session as Powell, a junior defenseman, connected off assists from Strong and Doherty. That same duo of Strong and Doherty assisted on a shorthanded goal in the third from Birkeland that tied the game at four.

“We have a lot of depth right now,” Resch said. “All our forwards are playing well. Derek Berning had a big night the first night with four points. Micah Christenson is playing the best hockey of his career right now. He’s just a leader and is hard to play against, and Derek Dropik scored (Thursday). We’re getting contributions from a lot of guys and it makes it hard to play against us right now.”

The Bluejackets outshot Alexandria 33-27, but the Cardinals connected when it mattered to finish off a 3-0 week. Freshman Aaron Randazzo got the win in net for Alexandria with 29 saves.

The line anchored by Doherty, Strong and Westlund continue to pile up numbers offensively. Doherty’s four-point game against Hibbing-Chisholm gave him eight through the three wins. He has a team-leading 27 points in 11 games. Strong added six points over the week and upped his total to 23 points on the season.

“There’s a chemistry there,” Resch said of his first line. “They’re unselfish. They move the puck. They’re creative and know how to find open ice, and they compete hard, too. When we were down that first night 4-2, a kid like Ben Doherty is a sophomore and he just steps up and takes on a leadership role as a 10th grader. He scores big goals at crucial times and is in on them too like (Thursday) with the overtime goal where he gets an assist. He’s a kid who refuses to lose.”

Some may look at a six-game winless streak where the Cardinals went 0-3-3 and say Alexandria needed a week like this to get back on track. Resch isn’t so sure about that. He knew the early portion of the schedule included some good teams, including good Class AA programs in Brainerd and Moorhead.

“This is my fourth year coaching and this is the toughest stretch of games we’ve had in four years,” Resch said. “It’s been a bear of a schedule. The only loss I’ll say was disappointing and the guys were pretty down about was the Fergus one because we had two two-goal leads. Brainerd and East Grand Forks were better than us that night. Other than that, the guys have competed hard and executed pretty well.”

Resch said things started to turn when Alexandria tied Moorhead (6-3-1) 2-2 on Dec. 22.

“Moorhead is one of the top AA programs in the state right now, so it was a good tie,” Resch said. “For us, that was a win even though it was a tie. We gained momentum there, and it just carried over into the Greenway game.”

All of a sudden, close losses or ties turned into close wins through three games up north. Resch credits it to a team motto they took from the 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers of “Whatever it takes.” The Cardinals have preached that all season.

“The guys have really bought in,” Resch said. “Whenever things get challenging or difficult, somebody steps up. I really believe it has to do with that motto that whatever it takes, somebody is going to step up and do the job.”

Alexandria will try to carry the momentum of the three wins into two home games after the new year. The Cardinals welcome in Prairie Centre (3-5-1) on Tuesday before Sartell-St. Stephen (7-1-3) comes to town on Thursday. Both games are at 7:15 p.m.

“That’ a conference and section game,” Resch said of the Sabres. “We love winning up north and going 3-0 but when you look at important games, that Sartell game is extremely important.”

ALEXANDRIA 1 2 1 1 - 5

HIBBING-CHISHOLM 0 2 2 0 - 4

SHOTS - Alexandria - 4, 13, 8, 2 - 27; Hibbing-Chisholm - 14, 6, 12, 1 - 33; POWER PLAYS - Alexandria - 2-4; Hibbing-Chisholm - 2-5

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Alexandria - Doherty (Cam Birkeland, Jack Westlund), 3:59

SECOND PERIOD - Hibbing-Chisholm - Jarrett Lee (PPG) (Dylan Mattson, Zach DeBoom), 4:38; Alexandria - Dropik (PPG) (Derek Berning, Micah Christenson), 11:10; Hibbing-Chisholm - Riley Versich (Jered Sanborn); Alexandria - Doherty (PPG) (Mack Strong, Westlund), 15:08

THIRD PERIOD - Hibbing-Chisholm - Mattson (PPG) (DeBoom, Nic Versich), 0:20; Hibbing-Chisholm - Lee (Z. DeBoom), 6:35; Alexandria - Birkeland (shorthanded) (Strong, Doherty), 9:25

OVERTIME - Alexandria - Powell (Doherty, Strong), 0:52

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Aaron Randazzo - W, 29 saves, 4 goals allowed; Hibbing-Chisholm - Paxton Kriske - L, 22 saves, 5 goals allowed