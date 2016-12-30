"I think we just have to stay calm and do what we've been doing our whole life," Cardinals' sophomore guard Trey Hoepner said after helping Alexandria beat Brainerd on Dec. 22. "We just need to make shots and get it done. I think I was pretty prepared. We had a lot of seniors last year, so I knew I had to step up into their shoes. I knew I had to put in work this summer."

Hoepner was a part of the starting lineup when Alexandria took down the Warriors in their final game before Christmas. He was joined by seniors Jake Drew, Spencer Hockert, Jaran Roste and fellow newcomer Justin Balcome.

"I think we were optimistic thinking this could be an opportunity with a couple new guys playing big varsity minutes," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said of the fast start to the season. "It always just takes a little while, mainly offensively for guys to mesh with the guys who are returning."

Balcome, a 6 foot, 8 inch junior forward, and Hoepner, a 5 foot, 10 inch guard, can both benefit from having last year's top-two returning scorers back at guard spots in Roste and Hockert. Drew and Robert Anderson, who combined for 18 points against Brainerd, also help ease the pressure after getting their feet wet on varsity a year ago.

"I'd say we're still figuring out our roles," Balcome said. "I'd say we bring a different level of intensity to the team. Trey can push the ball and when Trey or I can knock down shots, that's big for us, for anybody. It helps having Roste and Spencer and Robert who can all dish it out, as well."

Balcome is being asked to help fill the hole left from the graduation of big man Alec Wensman, who averaged almost 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks per game last winter.

Witt said the Cardinals have some options down low with senior Keaton Kvale (6'4"), Drew (6'4") and even Roste being able to take advantage of some mismatches in the post.

Balcome has the height of Wensman but with a thinner frame. He knew there was going to be an opportunity for him to contribute this season and says it excited him more than anything.

"No, I didn't feel any pressure," Balcome said. "It's nothing new. I learned a lot from Wensman last year. I know the program. He taught me everything he knew, so I guess it's all just buying into what coach is saying, understanding where I need to be and where I need to shoot."

Balcome has already had some big scoring nights with 11 in the season opener and a career-high 25 against St. Cloud Apollo on Dec. 15.

Much of that has come by using a nice stroke on his jumpshot. Witt feels the next step for his big man is to use his size to affect more things in the paint.

"With his height, we have to take advantage of mismatches down there," Witt said. "I think he's a little more comfortable playing on the perimeter right now. He's been very good there, but we have to make sure we get him post touches because he's going to have mismatches, so it's just a matter of holding position and sealing and knowing when to seal."

Witt likes some of the things he has gotten out of both Hoepner and Balcome in the early going of their varsity careers. Hoepner had 20 points in a season-opening win over Moorhead, 14 against Apollo and seven more in helping to beat Brainerd.

"I think for them it's the feeling out process of where they're going to get shots," Witt said. "Right now, Justin's biggest impact for us is going to be scoring, and it needs to be rebounding. Where Trey's, it's going to be taking care of the ball, which he's done a great job of. Then we're looking for his scoring, as well. They're both feeling things out and figuring out where they can get opportunities."

Alexandria will be tested more throughout the second half of the season. The Cardinals face 5-1 Marshall at Southwest Minnesota State University on Dec. 30 and 5-1 Fergus Falls at home on Jan. 3.

Those games will be good tests for the whole team, including newcomers like Balcome and Hoepner as they try to build off a solid start to their varsity careers.

"Both have been pretty consistent for us, but we need to just continue to see more consistency with each of them," Witt said. "That's where we have to turn to our seniors so they can kind of lead the way. Trey and Justin, we're happy with where they're at, and we feel their upside is really high."