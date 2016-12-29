Alexandria (5-5-1) improved each game as the week went on, losing 5-1 to St. Paul United Tuesday and 4-2 to Shakopee on Wednesday.

“We played well, but it wasn’t pretty all the time,” Alexandria head coach Molly Arola said of Thursday’s game. “We found a way to win and that’s the main thing. It definitely helps (with our confidence moving forward). The girls are excited. I’m just proud of them for gutting it out, and hopefully they remember how this feels so we can continue to build off of it.”

After a scoreless first period, Abbey Hardwick opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at the 7:50 mark of the second.

Trosvig answered three and a half minutes later with her first goal, making it 1-1. The goal came on the power play, when an Alexis Heckert shot rebounded off Meghan Thomas’s left pad to Trosvig’s stick for an easy goal.

A majority of the game was spent in the Cardinals defensive end, but Sarah Finley stood tall and kept all of their shots out of the net.

“She did really well,” Arola said. “She faced a ton of shots this week, but she stood her ground. Didn’t get too high, didn’t get too low, and that’s what we need out of a starting goaltender. They didn’t have a ton of quality chances. We did really well keeping them to the outside. They didn’t have any high-priority shots, which is in the slot area, so we did really well with that.”

Trosvig beat Thomas five-hole for the the eventual game-winning goal in the middle of the third period, and the Cardinals went into survival mode.

The Warriors (7-7-1) pulled their goalie with more than a minute left in the game and had several shots on Finley, but they couldn’t get any in the net and Alexandria claimed the 2-1 win.

The Cardinals return home to host River Lakes at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Runestone Community Center.

“I think we’re getting there,” Arola said of the team’s situation at this point in the season. “I’m not completely happy with everything, but today was a good day where we started to make some plays and hopefully we can use this win as a confidence booster and build off of it and we’ll see where it goes.”

ALX 0 1 1 — 2

WAR 0 1 0 — 1

First Period — No Scoring.

Second Period — 1, WAR, Hardwick (Unassisted), 7:50; 2, ALX (Power Play), Trosvig (Heckert, Toft), 10:13.

Third Period — ALX, Trosvig (Unassisted).