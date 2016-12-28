Kohler knows them well with both of them playing on the same Minnesota Comets AAU program as Alexandria’s Macy Hatlestad, Kendall Kohler and Kayla Feldhake.

“Those two guards are terrific,” Kohler said on Wednesday morning before her team’s title-game matchup against the Royals. “Claire is going to (the University of Nebraska-Omaha) and she is a tremendous athlete. Just shifty and attacks and strong and athletic. She’s a DI kid, and Kirstin is silky smooth at the point. She’s a 5-7 lefty and has all the tools to play at Mankato State.”

The two future college players were as good as advertised in helping their team to a 66-60 win over the Cardinals in Alexandria. They combined for all 11 of the Royals’ threes. Six of those came from Killian, a 5 foot, 9 inch senior, as she led all scorers with 27. Klitzke wasn’t far behind with 20.

“They had really good ball handlers, and they can stick their shots,” Alexandria senior guard Kiyana Miller said.

It was a battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 of the Dec. 28 Minnesota Basketball News polls. Alexandria (7-2) is second in Class 3A, and the Royals (7-1) are sixth in Class 2A. Their only loss came without four starters against Class 3A’s fourth-ranked Orono on Dec. 10.

Watertown-Mayer seems to relish these opportunities against bigger schools as the Royals beat eighth-ranked Hutchinson by 17 and now Alexandria.

“I think it definitely puts the game at a whole other level when you know the team is a class up and they’re also ranked in the top 10,” Killian said. “It puts that fire in you, especially when I’ve played with a couple girls on the team in the summer. It was really fun.”

The Royals started the game on a 13-0 run and built a 20-6 lead after eight quick points from Klitzke. The Cardinals got it to within 32-26 at the half, but the Royals put up five quick points out of the break to stretch it back to a double-digit lead.

That’s about where it stayed until Miller (14 points) and fellow Alexandria senior Kendall Kohler (15 points) started to catch fire. They combined for six points on three straight possessions as Kohler’s jumper cut her team’s deficit to just three at 50-47 with 9:17 left.

The Royals had an answer for every Alexandria run. They quickly responded out of a timeout with a 10-0 run, aided by Killian’s five points and a Klitzke triple.

“I think when we take that timeout, we really reset our mindset,” Killian said. “They were on a run like that and keep cutting it close, and we’re all hyped up. That timeout kind of gives us a chance to slow things down and say, ‘This is what we need to do. This is what we need to work on and improve.’ ”

In addition to the strong guard play, the Royals also have a presence in the post in 6 foot, 2 inch junior Monika Czinano. She had eight points and made life tough on Alexandria defensively by blocking and altering shots in the paint.

That’s where Czinano made her biggest impact as her backcourt teammates stole the show offensively for the Royals. Of Killian and Klitzke’s 11 threes, many came off the dribble as they needed just a small opening to get their shot off.

“I don’t want to say (our confidence) is too high because overconfidence is never a good thing,” Killian said. “But if we keep playing with the courage and the strength we have been these last few games, I think we can make it pretty far this year.”

Those goals of a long playoff run haven’t changed for Alexandria, either. The Cardinals knew they would be tested against a good team in the Royals, and that’s what they got.

“I think it definitely puts us ahead even though it’s a loss,” Miller said. “It brings us together and makes us more hungry.”

The Cardinals’ only two losses are against some of the better teams in Minnesota in Class 4A’s Centennial (7-0) and now the Royals.

Alexandria will try to learn from it and hit the ground running again when the Cardinals open up the new year with a game against Detroit Lakes on Jan. 5 at home.

WATERTOWN-MAYER 32 34 - 66

ALEXANDRIA 26 34 - 60

ALEXANDRIA SCORING - Emma Ziegler - 9; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 9; Macy Hatlestad - 9; Miller - 14; Mckenzie Duwenhoegger - 2; Kohler - 15; Kayla Feldhake - 6

WATERTOWN-MAYER SCORING - Klitzke - 20; Czinano - 8; Emma Ragner - 3; Killian - 27; Grace Knutson - 5; Sarah Zuelzke - 1; Jordyn Prigge - 1