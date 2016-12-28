Girls hockey: Shakopee tops Alex in 4-2 nail-biter

They came out a lot stronger Wednesday compared to Tuesday, but they lost a close 4-2 game to Shakopee at The Gardens.

“I think we got a lot more pressure tonight, that’s for sure,” Cardinals head coach Molly Arola said. “Which is good — we played much better than we did yesterday, and that’s really what we have to stay positive about.”

The Cardinals came out in the first shift and had two quality scoring chances, but it was Shakopee that was able to score first.

Just when Marki Oberg stepped out of the penalty box to finish a 30-second kill left over from overlapping penalties, Dani Hennen got a shot through traffic and into the net to make it 1-0 at the 8:47 mark of the first period.

Less than four minutes later, Olberg got the goal back for the Cardinals. The puck squeaked out of a scrum in front of the Sabers net, and Olberg came down from the point and shot it over the pile of players and in for the tying goal — her first as a varsity Cardinals player.

The Cardinals took a penalty with 12 seconds left in the first period and another 11 seconds into the second, handing the Sabers a long 5-on-3 chance for a go-ahead goal.

But Alex killed them off with the help of a Shakopee penalty, and the second period went scoreless until the final two minutes.

With 1 minute, 19 seconds left, Emily Roder scored to make it 2-1 heading into the final 17 minutes.

The Sabers grabbed a two-goal lead three minutes into the third on a powerplay goal from Myka Stave.

The Cardinals came back within one when McKenna Ellingson scored her second goal of the tournament during a powerplay, bringing the score to 3-2.

As time on the clock diminished, Alexandria pulled Finley for the extra attacker, but Makenzie Bachelor buried an empty-netter to put the game out of the Cardinals’ reach.

Although they haven’t been able to scrape out a win in the tournament yet, Arola is glad the team is seeing tough competition in the middle of the season.

“We’ve got some top-ranked teams in the state (in the tournament),” she said. “So it’s a good learning curve for us and a good experience to learn where we’re at, and hopefully it’s eye-opening for our girls, too.”

Finley finished with 37 saves on the night, despite a rough start in the first period in which she gave up a few big rebounds to the Sabers.

“She was a little shaky in the beginning, just not tracking the puck very well, but she was able to come back and stay strong for the most part,” said Arola.

The Cardinals hope to keep improving and take home a win against Warroad, which they play at 1 p.m. Thursday.

“They’re a good team,” Arola said. “We haven’t played them for awhile. We haven’t played them in the three years I’ve been in Alex, so it’ll be fun to see some new competition.”

SHAK 1 2 1 — 4

ALEX 1 0 1 — 2

SHOTS — ALEX - 6 10 6 — 22; SHAK - 12 15 13 — 40

First Period — 1, SHAK, Hennen (Loiselle, Bachelor), 8:47; 2, ALEX, Oberg (Heckert), 12:13. Penalties — SHAK, P. McNeil (Interference), 6:15; ALEX, Oberg (Hooking), 6:43; SHAK, Crawford (Roughing), 15:53; ALEX, Ellingson (Roughing), 15:53; ALEX, Doherty (Too Many Players), 16:48.

Second Period — 3, SHAK, Roder (Eckers, Stave), 15:41. Penalties — ALEX, Trosvig (Hooking), 0:11; SHAK, L. McNeil (Interference), 1:28; ALEX, Richardson (Tripping), 3:45.

Third Period — 4, SHAK (Power Play), Stave (P. McNeil, Eastman), 3:02; 5, ALEX (Power Play), Ellingson (Unassisted), 7:12; 6, SHAK (Empty Net), Bachelor (Unassisted), 16:32. Penalties — ALEX, Minnerath (Checking), 1:43; SHAK, L. McNeil (Tripping), 5:39.