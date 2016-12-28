Girls hockey: Cards drop first holiday tourney game to SPU

It took five and a half hours to get from Alexandria to Warroad, according to head coach Molly Arola, and they arrived at the rink just 25 minutes before the junior varsity game was scheduled to start. That’s after Monday’s game against Warroad was postponed because icy conditions didn’t allow the Cardinals to travel.

“Basically, it was the bus legs, physically and mentally,” Arola said. “We just weren’t ready, and just fell behind the rest of the way.”

Maggie Connors opened the scoring for SPU (12-2-1) at the 9:12 mark of the first period when she intercepted a Cardinals pass and took it in and sniped the top right corner behind Alexandria goalie Sarah Finley.

The Spartans added two more in the second and one early in the third to make it 4-0 before the Cardinals finally put one on the board.

At the 9:14 mark of the third, McKenna Ellingson fired a power play goal to make it 4-1, with assists going to Calley Richardson and Josie Minnerath.

“I don’t want to single out anybody because I think we have a handful of girls that need to step up and take that leadership,” Arola said. “(But) it’s good that she’s finding the back of the net, and hopefully she can continue to do that and hopefully everybody else can do that, too.”

Ellingson’s goal was too little, too late for Alexandria, as SPU’s Catherine Kerin got the goal right back for the Spartans on the other end of the rink to bring the score to 5-1.

The Cardinals are back on the ice for a noon game against Shakopee today (Wednesday), with Tuesday’s game against Warroad rescheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, all at The Gardens.

SPU 1 2 2 -- 5

ALX 0 0 1 -- 1

First Period - 1, SPU, Connors (Kerin), 9:12. Penalties - ALX, O’Kane (Tripping), 5:23; SPU, Boettcher (Tripping), 10:28.

Second Period - 2, SPU, Burke (Phelps, Connors), 3:05; 3, SPU, Hoops (Tipler), 9:55. Penalties - ALX, Ellingson (Holding), 7:29; SPU, Connors (Interference), 10:48; SPU, Shuman (Hooking), 15:15; ALX, Trosvig (High Sticking), 16:43.

Third Period - 4, SPU (Powerplay), Burke (Kobienia), 1:16; 5, ALX, Ellingson (Richardson, Minnerath), 9:14; 6, SPU, Kerin (Hoops), 9:33.