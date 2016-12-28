Instead, two teams pulled out and a Class A program in Minnesota Transitions Charter out of Minneapolis joined to fill out the four teams of Alexandria, Watertown-Mayer and Buffalo.

The Wolves (0-4) have struggled scoring this season with games of 12 and 18 points in a couple losses already. In Tuesday’s tournament opener, they scored just one three-point basket in the second half against Class 3A’s second-ranked Alexandria in an 85-3 win for the Cardinals.

“I was subbing the girls,” Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said on Wednesday morning. “I kept sending in three sets of five, and they just played. The second half, my first unit only played one rotation. That’s not good for us either. People look at that and think we just ran it up, but we did not. We did everything we could to not, except I suppose we could have just not shot.”

Kohler said it wasn’t a good situation for either team. The Cardinals originally had their 2015 holiday tournament participants scheduled to be here this week when schedules were ironed out this past spring. Hutchinson pulled out initially and Watertown-Mayer was added in their place.

Robbinsdale Armstrong eventually pulled out of the tournament, too, leaving Alexandria looking for a team to fill out the field.

“So here we sit and everyone else is already scheduled in April,” Kohler said. “We’re calling and sending out emails.”

Kohler said Minnesota Transitions Charter responded to a games-wanted ad on the Minnesota State High School League website that they wanted into the field. The Wolves have a school enrollment of just 130 kids in grades 9-12 this year, compared to 1,098 for Alexandria.

They are coached by former WNBA player Tamara Moore, who was a standout for Minneapolis North High School when Alexandria beat the Polars for the Class AAA state title in 1997.

“To Tamara’s credit, she never stopped coaching the whole game,” Kohler said of Tuesday’s game. “She coached her tail off. She was teaching and teaching.”

The Cardinals have a roster led by 11 seniors who are experienced and have high expectations of trying to make a state tournament this year. They led 61-0 at the half as Kohler had her girls play their game through the first 18 minutes before she says they dropped into a 2-3 zone and held the ball for long periods offensively after halftime.

“I told our girls you warm up hard in pregame like you’re in the section finals,” Kohler said. “That’s what you have to do. Then you come out and play the game you always do, but win with class. Come out right away and play the way we always do. Get out and go and then we just adjust from there.”

Things won’t come near as easy for Alexandria in the championship game of its holiday tournament on Wednesday night. Watertown-Mayer beat Buffalo 56-49 in its tournament opener to set up the title game with the Cardinals.

The Royals feature a couple college recruits in guards Claire Killian, a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit, and Kirstin Klitzke, a future Minnesota State University-Mankato player. Junior post Monika Czinano is also receiving interest from Division I schools, Kohler said.

Alexandria seniors Macy Hatlestad, Kendall Kohler and Kayla Feldhake know Klitzke and Killian well after playing on the same Minnesota Comets AAU program with them this past summer.

“Those two guards are terrific,” Kohler said of the Royals. “Claire is going to UNO and she is a tremendous athlete. Just shifty and attacks and strong and athletic. She’s a DI kid, and Kirstin is silky smooth at the point. She’s a 5-7 lefty and has all the tools to play at Mankato State.”

Watertown-Mayer’s only loss this season came in a 65-35 game to sixth-ranked Orono (8-0) out of Class AAA. The Royals’ wins include a 67-50 victory over Class AAA’s third-ranked Hutchinson (4-3) on Dec. 20.

“They’re a good team,” Kohler said of Watertown-Mayer. “They hammered Hutchinson and beat them by 17, so we know what we’re in for. It will be good for us. We need it. We went down and played Centennial (Dec. 3) and we learned a lot about what needs to get better. Iron sharpens iron, and we need to go against kids like this.”

Minnesota Transitions Charter will open up Wednesday’s play at Alexandria Area High School against Buffalo at 5 p.m. Alexandria will host the Royals after that at approximately 6:30.