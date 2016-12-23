Roste goes with the Gophers

Many kids don't get the opportunity to live out that dream by the time high school comes around. Roste kept progressing and grew into one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits in the 2017 class for the state of Minnesota. On Dec. 22, he decided to end a near two-year recruiting process by accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Gophers.

"It was definitely a dream," Roste said. "When you're a little kid and you're watching your favorite team, you want to be one of those guys. You want to be playing in the stadium and wearing the maroon and gold. I'm fortunate enough to have that happen for me. I have to thank my family, my friends, coaches, thank God for the opportunity. It's just something that not a lot of people get to do, and I'm pretty excited about it."

Roste, like every Gophers football recruit, has been keeping a close eye on what has all transpired with the program over the last couple weeks.

The Gophers drew national attention after 10 players were suspended by the university in connection with sexual assault allegations stemming from a Sept. 2 incident. The football team responded to the suspensions with a two-day boycott, threatening to sit out the Holiday Bowl against Washington State on Dec. 27 before ending the boycott.

Players have emphasized that they weren't condoning sexual violence but were fighting against the process in which the players were suspended, feeling they didn't receive due process.

"They have a strong program," Roste said in how the situation affected his thinking. "They've stayed away from this kind of stuff. It's unfortunate that it happened now, but I don't think it affected my decision too much. Obviously, when something like this happens it's going to have some weight on your decision, but it didn't affect my decision as much."

The job status of head coach Tracy Claeys has been speculated about in the media since the players' boycott ended. The coach threw his support behind his players on Twitter, putting him at odds with university president Eric Kaler and athletic director Mark Coyle, who handed down the suspensions after an investigation into the Sept. 2 incident by the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA).

Claeys himself acknowledged that he could lose his job over the players' boycott.

Roste said his decision wasn't just about being a football player for the Gophers, but about being a part of the whole university. He got accepted academically this week. He talked to his parents one last time before calling the Minnesota coaches to tell them he wanted to be a part of the program.

"I think it's just where I want to be," Roste said. "The culture there, the education, the connections that you get going to the school, not just in football but with the school. That's something that played a big role in my decision. The coaching staff is great. I hope that they stay there because I love those guys, but at the end of the day you're signing up for a culture, you're signing up for the education and that's what I'm going there to do."

Roste said Claeys and assistant coach Dan O'Brien have been in regular contact with him. Thursday was no different as he made the call to inform them he was ready to commit.

"They said they loved to hear that and look forward to having me in the program," Roste said. "I'm pretty pumped about that."

Roste has been getting looked at by colleges since his sophomore year and did nothing as a senior to dampen interest from coaches. He was a Minnesota Mr. Football Award finalist and one of 30 statewide players selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-Star team.

Listed at 6 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds, Roste finished the season with 43 total touchdowns. He threw for 25 scores and eight interceptions while totalling 2,362 yards and ran for an additional 18 touchdowns and 648 yards on 129 carries.

Roste can look to a friend and former teammate from Alexandria in Aaron Steidl for inspiration as he heads off to the Division I level next fall. Steidl accepted a preferred walk-on offer from FCS power North Dakota State University. He has since earned a scholarship and started all 14 games on the defensive line for the Bison as a redshirt sophomore this season.

That's the path Roste wants to take as he looks ahead to his future.

"His advice to me was just stay hungry," Roste said of Steidl. "You've got to go out there and prove yourself, and they told me they fully expect me to come in there and compete. That's what I want to do. It's not just going there to say I went there. I want to play. I want to earn a scholarship, and I'm excited to have that opportunity."