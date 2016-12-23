Moorhead (5-2-1) was No. 13 in the 2-A rankings listed by Let's Play Hockey on Dec. 21.

After a scoreless first period, the Spuds opened the scoring in the first minute of the second with a goal from Parker Larson.

Senior forward Mack Strong tied it up with a power play goal at the 7:44 mark, assisted by Jack Westlund and Ben Doherty — a scoresheet entry that has been seen several times this season.

With one minute, nine seconds left in the middle period, Wade Smith got one by Moorhead goalie Lance Leonard to take a 2-1 Cardinals lead heading into the final 17 minutes. Micah Christenson and Derek Dropik picked up helpers on the goal.

Spuds sophomore Isaac Henkemeyer-Howe scored an unassisted equalizer in the fifth minute of the third, and the rest of the game was a stalemate.

Matt herbranson took a slashing penalty in overtime, giving the Cardinals a two-minute man-advantage, but they didn't capitalize, and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.

The Spuds outshot Alexandria 41-17 in the contest. The Cardinals were held to just two shots in the third period, and they had five in each of the other three.

With the tie, Alex moved to 2-3-3 on the year heading into Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. game in Coleraine against Greenway/Nash-Kee.

ALX 0 1 1 — 2

MRHD 0 2 0 — 2

SHOTS — MRHD - 12 10 18 1 — 41; ALX - 5 5 2 5 — 17.

FIRST PERIOD — No Scoring. Penalties — MRHD, O'Connell (Tripping), 2:09; ALX, Birkeland (Tripping), 3:19; ALX, VanOrsdel (Hooking), 15:46.

SECOND PERIOD — 1, MHRD, Larson (Stetz, Randklev), 0:52; 2, ALX, Strong (Westlund, Doherty), 7:44; 3, Smith (Christenson, Dropik), 15:51. Penalties — MRHD, Larson (Roughing), 6:49; MRHD, Henkemeyer-Howe (Roughing), 8:09; ALX, Smith (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 8:09.

THIRD PERIOD — 4, MRHD, Henkemeyer-Howe (Unassisted), 4:18. Penalties — ALX, Christenson (Hooking), 6:44.

Overtime — No Scoring. Penalties — MRHD, Herbranson (Slashing), 3:36.