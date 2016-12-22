Boys basketball: Cards fend off Warriors to stay perfect

That was enough to get a 56-45 win in their home opener against Brainerd.

The Warriors jumped out 15-4 early behind 11 quick points from senior guard Michael Russell. Alexandria responded with a 32-5 run that covered two halves for a 36-20 lead. The Warriors (2-5, 1-3 CLC) chipped away, getting it all the way back to within 46-42 with 1:34 left, but the Cardinals closed them out to move to 4-0 heading into the Christmas break.

“Defensively, I was happy with our effort and our execution,” Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. “I thought that was pretty good man-to-man and zone. Offensively, we struggled in the first half. Kind of figured it out and our defense led to some offense, but then we missed free throws toward the end that could have stretched it out.”

The Cardinals missed a stretch of seven straight from the line before making up for it in the final one minute, 24 seconds. Sophomore guard Trey Hoepner and junior forward Justin Balcome combined to go 8-of-10 from the line during that stretch. Balcome battled some foul trouble and hadn’t scored all night before hitting all six of his free-throw attempts to seal the game.

“You just have to get the job done,” Balcome said. “It’s what we do in practice every day. It’s what the coach needs us to do is step up and make the shots we need to.”

The Cardinals did enough to fend off a nice night from Russell for the Warriors. He finished with a game-high 22 points, including three triples. The last of those came from deep at the top of the key to bring his team to within four late.

“He’s a three-year starter,” Witt said of Russell. “Played as a freshman and really offensively talented. He was really the only guy they have who was capable of going off for 30 on a given night. He’s done that before, so we knew we needed to keep him in check. I thought we did a pretty good job. He got some at the end, but for the most part we challenged him.”

The Cardinals got a good game out of their senior guard, too. Spencer Hockert overcame a few early miscues and caught fire late in the first half.

Alexandria went from down six to tied at 18 after back-to-back Hockert threes. He finished with a team-high 17 points, while fellow seniors Jake Drew and Robert Anderson each added nine.

“To Spencer’s credit, he didn’t start the game very well,” Witt said. “He had a few turnovers, and you just have to continue to go with those seniors, guys who have proven it. He has done that. We trusted that he was going to get out of the funk he was in, and he did. It was a big lift offensively.”

The win kept Alexandria perfect in the Central Lakes Conference at 2-0. Through four games, the Cardinals are outscoring teams by 24 points per contest.

Alexandria is doing it while welcoming a few new players to expanded roles. Hoepner, Balcome and Drew all started on Thursday alongside leading returning scorers in Hockert and Jaran Roste. So far, so good for a group that believes there is even more room to grow.

“If we keep coming together we should be pretty good this year,” Hoepner said. “We came together these first four games, and we hope to keep it going. I think we can get a lot better. We just have to figure out our roles. When we play together more, we’ll start to know each other’s spots on the floor and get used to playing together.”

Witt said the Cardinals still have some things to figure out offensively. That’s where it takes some time for players to mesh when they haven’t played together for years.

“Who cuts? Who’s a shooter? Where do we want to get guys post touches and get our shot attempts distributed?” Witt said. “It just takes a little bit of time. Tonight, I think we saw at times we got in a bit of a funk and took some quick shots. Those are some things we just need to continue working on.”

The Cardinals have still found a way to average almost 75 points per game against four teams with a combined 7-19 record so far. That has them ranked 10th in the Dec. 21 Class 3A Minnesota Basketball News polls.

Alexandria will put that ranking on the line in its next two games. The Cardinals welcome in sixth-ranked Fergus Falls on Jan. 3 for a rematch of last year’s section title game.

Up first is a date with fifth-ranked Marshall at Southwest Minnesota State on Dec. 30. The Tigers’ only loss came against South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday night.

“They’re one of the better teams in Class 3A,” Witt said. “We’ll get a good test there, which will be good. It will be good for us to go on the road and play a really good opponent. We’ll certainly get that on the 30th.”

ALEXANDRIA 18 38 - 56

BRAINERD 18 27 - 45

ALEXANDRIA SCORING - Hoepner - 7; Anderson - 9; Hockert - 17; Cameron Rice - 1; Roste - 7; Drew - 9; Balcome - 9

BRAINERD SCORING - Ben Staehling - 2; Mason Malone - 7; Russell - 22; Chris Karels - 3; Joey Sauer - 6; Brandon Burggraff - 2; Michael Bieganek - 3