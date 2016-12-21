Wolkow finished first in the 100 backstroke and the 100 freestyle and took second in the 400 freestyle with Hvezda, P. Chromey and Nick Olson at 3:39.56.

Henri Santelman won the diving portion of the meet with 232.15 points, which was 59 points ahead of the second-place finisher. AJ Bollman was fifth with 122 points. Santelman was also third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:10.46.

Patrick Chromey took the top spot in the 500 freestyle and was second in the 200 freestyle, finishing with times of 5:26.25 and 1:57.46, respectively.

Moorer took third in both 100 butterfly (1:03.4) and 200 IM (2:21.55).

The Cardinals travel for a 6 p.m. meet Jan. 5 in Fergus Falls.

BRAINERD 100, ALEXANDRIA 82

ALEXANDRIA TOP FINISHES — 200 MEDLEY RELAY: 2nd - B. Wolkow, N. Chromey, Moorer, Baas (1:47 54); 4th - J. Wolkow, N. Welle, Serie, Bowen (1:55.65). 200 FREESTYLE: 2nd, P. Chromey (1:57.48); 5th, Olson (2:04.45). 200 IM: 1st, N. Chromey (2:10.89); 3rd, Moorer (2:21.55); 4th, Dummer (2:23.25). 50 FREESTYLE: 3rd, Bowen (25.10); 4th, Hvezda (25.17); 5th, Baas (25.22). DIVING: 1st, Santelman (232.15); 5th, Bollman (122.00). 100 BUTTERFLY: 3RD, Moorer (1:03.40); 4th, Serie (1:03.61). 100 FREESTYLE: 1st: B, Wolkow (50:74); 5th, Hvezda (35:28). 500 FREESTYLE: 1st, P. Chromey (5:26.25); 4th, Olson (5:41.37); 5th, E. Welle (5:43.87). 200 FREESTYLE RELAY: 1st - Hvezda, Baas, P. Chromey, N. Chromey (1:37.26); 3rd - Welle, Olson, Dummer, Bowen (1:41.17). 100 BACKSTROKE: 1st, B. Wolkow (1:01.91); 4th, J. Wolkow (1:06.45). 5th, Serie (1:07.05). 100 BREASTSTROKE: 1st, N. Chromey (1:03.71); 3rd, Santelman (1:10.46). 400 FREESTYLE RELAY: 2nd - Hvezda, P. Chromey, Olson, B. Wolkow (3:39.56); 4th - Moorer, Baas, Bowen, Holm.