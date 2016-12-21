After Cheyenne Abear opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game, McKenna Ellingson grabbed the equalizer in the second period at the 4:27 mark. Kristin Trosvig and Taylor Breitkreutz picked up assists.

But the Cardinals couldn't get any more shots past Warriors goalie Olivia King. B-LF scored two in the second period and one in the third to win the game 4-1.

Abear finished with two goals and Grace Schulte and Abby Pohlkamp each had two assists for the Warriors.

Cardinals senior goalie Sarah Finley had 19 saves out of 23 shots, while King had 16 saves for Brainerd-Little Falls.

The Flying Warriors, out of Section 8-2A, are now 11-0 on the year.

Alexandria is back on the ice Monday in Warroad for the holiday invitational. The Cardinals face 1-A No. 3 Warroad at 5 p.m. Monday, No. 5 St. Paul United at 5 p.m. Tuesday and Shakopee, a 2-A school, at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

BRAINERD-LITTLE FALLS 1 2 1 — 4

ALEXANDRIA 0 1 0 — 1

SHOTS — ALX - 3 5 9 — 17; BLF - 3 11 9 — 23

First Period — 1, BLF, Abear (Pohlkamp), 3:52. Penalties — BLF, Kramer (Hooking), 4:39; ALX, Trosvig (Hooking), 8:21; BLF, Schulte (Tripping), 12:08.

Second Period — 2, Alexandria, Ellingson (Trosvig, Breitkreutz), 4:27; 3, BLF, Thelan (Booth, Robinson), 9:14; 4, BLF, Abear (Schulte, Pohlkamp), 12:22. Penalties — ALX, O'Kane (Interference), 2:43; BLF, Watland (Holding), 3:08; ALX, Pesta (Hooking), 15:14.

Third Period — 5, BLF, Kramer (Schulte, Smith), 5:23. Penalties — ALX, Trosvig (Slashing), 4:33; BLF, Smith (Tripping), 8:20.