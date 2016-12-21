Boys hockey: Cardinals drop third straight

The Cardinals started out the year 2-0-1 and averaging eight goals per game after the first three contests, which included wins over Little Falls and Sauk Rapids-Rice and a tie with St. Cloud. In their last four, they're 0-3-1 and averaged two goals per game.

Brainerd (4-2-1) got on the board with two goals in the first period over the span of 35 seconds. Mason Kruse got the first one, while Jack Evans buried the other. Evans finished the game with two goals and two assists.

Six minutes into the second period, senior captain Micah Christenson found the back of the net for the first Cardinals' goal, assisted by Derek Dropik and Cam Birkeland.

But the Warriors got it right back two minutes later with the other Evans' goal, which made it 3-1.

Brainerd then extended their lead to three goals when Matt Fischer put one past Alexandria goalie Jackson Boline to make it 4-1.

Jack Westlund scored for the Cardinals less than a minute later, but it didn't amount to much, as the Warriors answered with two more in the period to finish the game up 6-2.

Alexandria failed to score on its two power plays in the game, and Brainerd was 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.

Boline stopped 28 out of 34 Warrior shots, while the Cardinals managed just 12 shots on the Brainerd net.

The Cardinals look to get back on the winning side of things Thursday night during their 7:30 home tilt against Moorhead at the Runestone Community Center.

BRAINERD 2 1 3 — 6

ALEXANDRIA 0 1 1 — 2

SHOTS — ALX - 2 8 2 — 12; BRA - 17 6 11 — 34.

First Period — 1, BRA, Kruse (Andres), 8:55; 2, BRA, Evans (Fischer, Larson), 9:30. Penalties — ALX, Toft (Interference), 14:31.

Second Period — 3, ALX, Christenson (Dropik, Birkeland), 10:55; 4, BRA, Evans (Larson), 13:17. Penalties — BRA, Marthaler (Interference), 3:33; BRA, Karsnia (Holding), 4:55; ALX, Strong (Slashing), 6:09.

Third Period — 5, BRA, Fischer (Evans), 4:08; 6, ALX, Westlund (Croonquist), 5:03; 7, BRA, Anderson (Andres, Evans), 10:28; 8, BRA, Andres (Karsnia, Kendall), 13:23. Penalties — ALX, Toft (Interference), 14:42; ALX, Smith (Hooking), 15:47.