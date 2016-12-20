Alexandria took a slight step back despite a dominant win over St. Cloud Apollo on Dec. 15. That left the Cardinals desperately wanting to break through against Little Falls in another home meet on Tuesday night. They got what they were looking for with a season-best 136.05 to handily take care of the Flyers (104.65).

“It was really exciting,” Alexandria sophomore Sydney Gray said. “We worked really hard to get there, and that was our main focus was just getting out of the 135s because that’s what we’ve been getting most of the time. To get a 136 was really exciting.”

Gray led the charge with a first place all-around score of 35.2. It’s the fourth straight dual meet she has finished with the top all-around score among Alexandria gymnasts.

Gray and her sister, senior Alayna Gray, are new to the high school program this year after coming over from the club team in Alexandria that they competed through for years. So too is fellow all-arounder Rachel Boyden, an eighth grader, and sophomore Nicole Brittin.

Cardinals head coach Jessica Anderson said she knew what to expect out of some of the new gymnasts to the program because she’s been coaching them since they were 3 years old.

“We kind of knew what was coming,” Anderson said. “We made sure they worked out in the off-season and came fresh into the high school season.”

Anderson liked what she saw out of her athletes against the Flyers. Alexandria took the top three all-around scores as junior Joslyn Kent finished second (33.75) and Boyden was third (32.05). Little Falls seventh grader Madeline Dehn was fourth (29.7) and sophomore Gabriella DeSmet-Bellefeuille rounded out the top five with a 26.35.

“I thought they did great,” Anderson said of her team. “They had excellent attitudes coming into the meet. I thought they each had their own individual goals as well as team goals. They worked hard and have potential to grow. I think they did awesome.”

Sydney Gray was first in all four of the individual events, scoring 9.05 on the vault, 8.4 on the bars, 8.65 on the beam and a 9.1 on the floor. Kent posted an 8.85 on the floor before Sydney got her 9.1.

Alayna cheered them both on and knew she needed to perform well on the final performance of the night if she was going to catch her teammates. She did, scoring a 9.1 to tie her sister for first on the floor.

“Seeing all the good scores, it motivates us,” Alayna said. “We’re all so close to each other. We kind of compete with each other. Not in a mean way, but we push each other to get farther and farther throughout the season.”

Anderson and Sydney both said they see a lot of potential for growth with this group.

“I think we can go a lot bigger,” Sydney said. “We’ve been having a lot of meets lately and now we’re going to have a little break before our next meet. We’re going to start working on a lot more skills, so I think we can do even better than what we did tonight.”

It’s still a relatively young group. Alayna and McKenna Thoennes are the only seniors on the roster after not having any seniors on varsity a year ago.

Thoennes is back after being a fixture in the lineup last winter. She added a second-place finish on the beam on Tuesday with an 8.45. Kent is also a returner for the Cardinals who is putting up consistent scores in the all-around again this winter.

“We have an awesome group of girls,” Anderson said. “They all support each other inside and outside of the gym, which is really cool. They have a great team dynamic.”

The Cardinals have already easily surpassed their season high point total from a year ago. They are aiming even higher after eclipsing a new season mark on Tuesday.

“I think it’s wherever they want it to be, honestly,” Anderson said of this group’s potential. “I think they all have huge room for improvement. I think they all have the right attitudes and the right skills and mindset to do it, so I think they will.”

ALEXANDRIA 136.05, LITTLE FALLS 104.65

VAULT - S. Gray - first, 9.05; Kent - second, 8.8; Boyden - third, 8.65; Thoennes - fourth, 8.6; A. Gray - fifth, 8.5

BARS - S. Gray - first, 8.4; Kent - second, 8.2; Brittin - third, 7.95; A. Gray - fourth, 7.9; Boyden - fifth, 6.95

BEAM - S. Gray - first, 8.65; Thoennes - second, 8.45; Kent - third, 7.9; Boyden - fourth, 7.75; Dehn - fifth, 7.70

FLOOR - Brittin, Boyden - T-fourth, 8.7; Kent - third, 8.85; S. Gray, A. Gray - T-first, 9.1

ALL AROUND - S. Gray - first, 35.2; Kent - second, 33.75; Boyden - third, 32.05; Dehn - fourth, 29.7; DeSmet-Bellefeuille - fifth, 26.35