    Roste honored at halftime of Vikings and Colts game

    By Eric Morken Today at 2:23 p.m.
    Alexandria senior Jaran Roste with his football he was awarded during halftime of the Vikings versus Colts game at U.S. Bank Stadium this past Sunday. Roste was one of 30 players from Minnesota who was voted onto the Minnesota Vikings 2016 All-State team. (Contributed photo)1 / 2
    Senior quarterback Jaran Roste is shown on the U.S. Bank Stadium video board as he's honored as a member of the Vikings All-Star team during halftime this past Sunday. (Contributed photo)2 / 2

    Alexandria senior quarterback Jaran Roste was officially recognized on Sunday as a member of the Minnesota Vikings all-state football team.

    Roste was one of 30 players statewide across all classes who was named to the team by a committee of sportswriters, broadcasters, Vikings staff and Minnesota High School football coaches. Those players were recognized on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at halftime of the Vikings game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Roste was also one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Football Award in Minnesota this year, an award that was given to Lakeville North running back Wade Sullivan.

    Roste threw for 2,362 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 168-of-290 passing and ran for an additional 18 touchdowns and 648 yards on 129 carries this season.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
