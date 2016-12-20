Roste honored at halftime of Vikings and Colts game

Roste was one of 30 players statewide across all classes who was named to the team by a committee of sportswriters, broadcasters, Vikings staff and Minnesota High School football coaches. Those players were recognized on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at halftime of the Vikings game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Roste was also one of 10 finalists for the Mr. Football Award in Minnesota this year, an award that was given to Lakeville North running back Wade Sullivan.

Roste threw for 2,362 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 168-of-290 passing and ran for an additional 18 touchdowns and 648 yards on 129 carries this season.