“They forecheck hard,” Cardinals head coach Ian Resch said of the Green Wave offense. “They got across the red, they got pucks deep, got it behind our D and had some offensive zone time and were able to capitalize on their chances. We turned the puck over a lot tonight. All over the rink we were turning it over, whereas they were maintaining control and made some skilled plays around the net.”

Most of the game was back-and-forth, evenly matched hockey, but the Green Wave (4-1-1) was the team that was able to find the net. It gave the Cardinals their first home loss of the year – a 4-1 loss that dropped them to 2-2-2 on the season.

“I felt they were just getting shots that we weren’t, and crashing the net,” Alexandria sophomore goalie Bailey Rosch said. “And there was nothing we could do about it.”

Although they managed just two shots on goal in the first period, the Cardinals had plenty of time in the offensive zone. They just couldn’t get enough pucks to the net to generate quality chances. Mack Strong recorded the Cardinals’ first official shot on goal seven minutes and 13 seconds into the game.

Just when it looked like Alexandria was going to have the chance to regroup with a tie score during the intermission, EGF opened the scoring with four seconds left in the first period.

“I think the goal that hurt us was that goal that was late in the first period,” Resch said. “If we ride out the first period, we come in feeling a lot better. To give those late goals up, they come back to haunt you and it really makes it tough to get any sort of momentum going.”

The second period was more of the same. Alexandria had four shots and a few chances to score on an early power play, but the Green Wave was able to kill it off and stole all of the momentum back with a goal from Coby Stauss at the 5:45 mark to make it 2-0.

Late in the period, Tyler Shauer beat Rosch glove side to make it 3-0 and, with a three-goal lead, East Grand Forks pulled back on the reigns and focused on playing sound defense for the rest of the game.

“They had enough to win” Resch said. “They played good team defense and they locked it down. They didn’t give us a lot of room. They chipped pucks out, they got pucks deep and they made it hard for us to get a forecheck going.”

The Cardinals finally got on the board five and a half minutes into the third, but it was too little, to late. Two penalties in the last three minutes of the game erased any chance of a comeback.

EGF's Casey Kallock scored on the five-on-three to close the scoring at 4-1.

Alexandria heads back to the drawing board at practice on Monday before heading to Brainerd for a 7:30 p.m. Central Lakes Conference matchup on Tuesday.

“It’s another tough test,” said Resch. “We’ll learn from tonight, and we’ll regroup Monday. It’s a CLC game, so we’ll be there ready to go on Tuesday.”

EAST GRAND FORKS 4, ALEXANDRIA 1

EGF 1 2 1 – 4

ALX 0 0 1 – 1

First Period – 1, EGF, Wolff (Schauer), 16.56.

Second Period – 2, EGF, Stauss (Beck, Derrick), 5:45; 3, EGF, Schauer (Derrick), 14:37.

Third Period – 4, ALX, Doherty (Strong), 5:29; 5, EGF, Kallock, 15:49.