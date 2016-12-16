Boys basketball: Cards cruise to 3-0 at Apollo

Junior forward Justin Balcome has made the most of his extended role on varsity so far and nothing changed on Thursday. He had a team-high 25 points as Alexandria once again put four players in double figures. Sophomore guard Trey Hoepner and senior Spencer Hockert each had 14 points, while senior point guard Jaran Roste finished with 10.

"We played with great energy," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. "Our focus on both ends of the floor was solid. We moved the basketball and played unselfishly on the offensive end, and our energy and activity on the defensive end was excellent."