Wrestling: Alexandria gives Tigers a scare

"A quick look at the match score says that the Cards were not in it," said Alexandria head coach Tom Ellison. "But during the 152-pound match, the coaches gathered the upper weight wrestlers and discussed the opportunity to win the dual."

At that point, the Cardinals (1-4 in duals) were winning 22-18, thanks to pins from Ryan Borris in the 106, Jeris Lemm in the 113 and Ben Bogart in the 132, as well as a major decision from AJ Sparr in the 120 weight bracket.

After Tech's Luke Dorn beat Logan Runge in the 152 by a 5-1 decision, Alexandria still edged the Tigers 22-21.

The coaches determined that to have a chance to win, they would need three pins out of the six remaining matchups. They were hoping Tyler Kleindl, Jay Kohls and Quintin Kluver could get the job done.

Kleindl was ahead in his 160 match, but lost by decision after going for the full six points that the Cardinals needed for the team win.

"Late in Tyler's match, after a few attempts from his feet to toss the Tech Tiger to the mat, he gave up a takedown and near fall points to lose 9-7," Ellison said.

Austin Brenner pinned Joseph Brezina for the Tigers in the 160 before Kohls took the 182 match by fall, making it 30-22, Tech.

The Cardinals forfeited the 195 and heavyweight matchups, while Quintin Kluver-Longfellow wrestled No. 4 Tyler Hugg to a 2-1 loss in the 220 class.

"Quintin Kluver-Longfellow was given the option of wrestling Tyler Hugg who is ranked number four in state or move to heavyweight and take on a lesser foe," Ellison said. "Quintin quickly accepted the challenge of taking on Hugg. It was a good test for Quintin to see where he was at, but he lost a very close match 2-1. He might have lost the match, but he certainly gained the confidence to know he is right there with the best."

Alexandria is in Redwood Falls this weekend for the Redwood Riot tournament.