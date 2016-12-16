Girls basketball: Alexandria beats DL, moves to 5-1

The Cardinals reached a double-digit lead with seven minutes left in the first half on an inbounds play to senior Kendall Kohler, leading to a Hatlestad three-pointer.

By the half, Alexandria pushed the lead to 34-15.

"The Cards were lockdown against the Lakers with our full court pressure and pressuring the ball in the half court as well, leading to turnovers and stops," said Cardinals head coach Wendy Kohler. "(We) went into the half with a 34-15 lead and came out with more of the same as we limited the Lakers to just 15 points each half."

Kohler and Kayla Feldhake joined Hatlestad in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Lakers fall to 2-4 with the loss.

Alexandria is tied with Brainerd (5-2) atop the Central Lakes Conference right now at 3-0. Willmar (3-2) is 2-0 in league play and in second.

Alexandria is back on its home floor at 7:30 tonight, Friday, when Sartell-St. Stephen (3-1, 1-1 CLC) comes to Alexandria Area High School.

ALX 34 22 — 56

DL 15 15 — 30

Cardinals Stats — Macy Hatlestad - 21 points, 3 assists; Kendall Kohler - 12 points, 3 steals, 3 assists.; Kayla Feldhake - 10 points, 3 rebounds; Kiyana Miller - 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Emma Ziegler - 4 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Courtney Gould - 2 points, 1 block; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 1 point, 3 steals; Emma Schmidt - 5 rebounds; McKenzie Duwenhoegger - 4 rebounds; Maggie Slagle - 1 block.

Lakers Scoring — Emily Larson 9, Bre Price 6, Abby Schramel 4, Mikayla Markuson 4, Naomi Larson 2, Courtney Brodsho 2, Kendra Kvebak 1, Ellie Lunde 1, Lauryn Manning 1