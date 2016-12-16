Gymnastics: Cards pounce on Apollo

The Cardinals took all of the top three all-around scores after finishing top five in every event. Sophomore Sydney Gray led the way. She was first in the all around after taking first on the floor (8.80), bars (8.40) and vault (9.10) and second on the beam (8.25).

Junior Joslyn Kent was next in line. She was second in the all around with her top finish coming on the beam in first at 8.60. Kent was third on the floor (8.60), second on the bars (8.20) and fourth on the vault (8.40).

Eighth grader Rachel Boyden rounded out the top three in the all around. Boyden was fourth on the floor (8.35) and the bars (8.05) and fifth on the vault (8.35) and beam (7.50).

Alexandria is home again next Tuesday as the Cardinals host Little Falls at 6 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA 135.150, ST. CLOUD APOLLO 74.450

ALL AROUND - Gray - first; Kent - second; Boyden - third

VAULT - Gray - first, 9.10; McKena Thoennes - second, 8.6; Alayna Gray - third, 8.45; Kent - fourth, 8.40; Boyden - fifth, 8.35

BARS - S. Gray - first, 8.40; Kent - second, 8.20; A. Gray - third, 8.20; Boyden - fourth, 8.05; Nicole Brittin - fifth, 7.35

BEAM - Kent - first, 8.60; S. Gray - 8.25; Brittin - third, 8.25; Thoennes - fourth, 8.10; Boyden - fifth, 7.50

FLOOR - S. Gray - first, 8.80; A. Gray - 8.80; Kent - third, 8.60; Boyden - fourth, 8.35; Brittin - fifth, 8.345