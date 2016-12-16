Boys hockey: Otters stun Cards with four in the third

The Otters (5-3) stormed back from a 2-0 and 3-1 deficit by putting up four goals in the third period. The winner came with less than a minute left to play as Logan Wentworth found the back of the net at 16:09 to complete the comeback.

Mack Strong and Jack Powell scored for Alexandria through two periods before Brady Kampsula cut the Otters' deficit in half 40 seconds into the third. Derek Berning had an answer almost a minute later as his goal put Alexandria back up 3-1.

The Otters chipped away from there. Nate Longtin connected at 7:13 to make it 3-2 and Riley Sheridan got the equalizer at 10:50. Fergus Falls had just seven shots in the third, but made good on its attempts.

Alexandria sophomore Aaron Randazzo took the loss for the Cardinals in net. He stopped 20 shots and allowed the four goals. Drew Luhning earned the win with 22 saves after the three goals allowed.

The loss dropped the Cardinals to 2-1-2 and 1-1-1 in the CLC, while the Otters improved to 2-1 in league play. Alexandria won't have long to think about the loss as a 3-1-1 East Grand Forks team comes to the Runestone Community Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

ALEXANDRIA 1 1 1 - 3

FERGUS FALLS 0 0 4 - 4

SHOTS - Alexandria - 9, 4, 12 - 25; Fergus Falls - 7, 10, 7 - 24

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Alexandria - Strong (Jack Westlund, Wade Smith), 11:17

SECOND - Alexandria - Powell (Zac Nelson, Micah Christenson), 3:24

THIRD PERIOD - Fergus Falls - Kampsula (Peter Johnson), 0:40; Alexandria - Berning, 1:43; Fergus Falls - Longtin (Brady Kampsula), 7:13; Fergus Falls - Sheridan (Declan Young), 10:50; Fergus Falls - Wentworth, 16:09

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Randazzo - L, 20 saves, 4 goals allowed; Fergus Falls - Luhning - W, 22 saves, 3 goals allowed