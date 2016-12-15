Swimming: Cardinals glide past Apollo-Rocori

The Alexandria boys swimming team topped Apollo-Rocori, taking the top spot in nine out of the 12 varsity events despite having several swimmers compete in events they aren’t used to.

“We put people in events that they don’t normally swim, just to try them in something new because I don’t know what are going to be their best events when it comes down to the end of the season,” said Cardinals head coach Kathleen Walker. “We just wanted to try some different things, and they were really successful.”

Walker said some examples of impressive performances by swimmers in unfamiliar territory were Nic Chromey in the butterfly, Zach Serie and D’Anthony Moorer in the backstroke and Eric Welle in the breaststroke.

Welle was in all kinds of events he’s not used to.

“Today, the events I did weren’t my usual events,” he said. “I did the 200 IM, which is kind of difficult for me, but I ended up getting a way better time than expected. I was really happy to see my friends cheering for me at the end. I also did the 100 breaststroke, which I used to do but haven’t done for awhile. I got a pretty good time on that one. My younger brother beat me, but that’s good. I appreciate that.”

Nicolas and Eric Welle took the top two spots in the race with times of 1:11.71 and 1:13.56, respectively.

Alexandria (2-0) started the meet off with success, taking first and third in the 200 medley relay. Brady Wolkow, Henri Santelman, Moorer and Gavin Hvezda teamed up for the top spot, while Tony Maanum, Nicolas Welle, Zach Dummer and Jordon Baas took third.

Sophomore Nick Olson beat the rest of the field in the 200 free with a time of 2:05.93, while Patrick Chromey won the 200 IM (2:13.80) and the 500 free (5:25.92).

Henri Santelman (237.70) and Wolkow (211.45) took the top two spots in the diving portion of the meet, while AJ Bollman grabbed fifth with a 144.25.

“I haven’t dove in awhile,” Wolkow said. “I used to be a diver. For the past few years I’ve dove at one home meet a year just to bring it back. I really love diving when I do, but I’m more in it for the pool.”

Wolkow wasn’t done there. He also won the 100 free with a 50.93 time, and he teamed up with Baas and the two Chromeys to win the 200 freestyle relay at 1:37.40.

Right behind them in the 200 free were Hvezda, Dummer, Olson and Connor Bowen, who finished just under two seconds later.

Nic Chromey topped the 100 butterfly with a 58:22 time, with Moorer following in third with a 1:03:09.

Overall, the Cardinals had a very successful meet during a week where practice didn’t take priority.

“Monday we had a really light practice because there was a junior high swim meet,” Walker said. “Wednesday we had short practice because we helped the middle school kids with turns, and then we have church. So their practices were not of the quality and quantity that they normally are during the week, so I’m pretty happy with their swimming.”

Down the road, the team’s goal is to finish among the top ten teams in the state, and they’re advancing three relay teams to the second day of the state meet and get several swimmers and divers to state as individuals.

And they’re willing to put in the effort, according to Walker.

“I’ve coached boys in high school and college before,” she said. These guys want to work harder. They want to have more practices. They want more dryland, more weights. They want more. They have goals that they want to achieve, and they’re ready to work for them.”

The next step comes next Tuesday when they host Brainerd, which is expected to provide a closer matchup.

“It’ll be a tough one, but I think we can do it,” Eric Welle said. “We’ve got what it takes.”