Girls hockey: Cardinals, Spuds skate to 2-2 tie
The Cardinals had a 2-1 lead going into the third period Tuesday at Moorhead High School, but the Spuds were able to tie it up in the final minute of the third, and the game ended at a 2-2 stalemate after overtime.
Moorhead opened the scoring four minutes into the first period when Jordie Egerdahl got a shot past Alexandria goalie Sarah Finley. The Cardinals had just killed off Mayson Toft's interference minor four seconds prior to the goal.
At the 13:40 mark, Kristin Trosvig beat Moorhead goalie Paige Schmidt to even the score at 1-1. Josie Minnerath and Taylor Breitkreutz picked up assists on the goal.
Junior forward Kaia Illies scored the Cardinals' go-ahead goal in the third minute of the middle period, and Alexandria went into survival mode, trying to preserve the 2-1 lead.
Moorhead peppered Finley with 21 third-period shots, and Kara Werth finally got the goal with 32 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 2-2.
The Cards outshot the Spuds in the overtime period 5-3, but neither team could find the back of the net for the game-winner.
Finley saw 38 shots and stopped 36 in the contest. Alexandria fired 25 shots on Schmidt and got two past her.
With the tie, the Cardinals move to 3-2-1 on the year, while the Spuds sit at 1-3-2.
ALX 1 1 0 0 — 2
MRHD 1 0 1 0 — 2
First Period — 1 - MRHD, Egerdahl (Mjoness) 3:58; 2 - ALX, Trosvig (Minnerath, Breitkreutz) 13:40. Penalties — ALX, Toft (Interference) 1:54; MRHD, Mjoness (Hooking) 5:00.
Second Period — 3 - ALX, Illies (Oberg) 2:48. Penalties — MRHD, Egerdahl (Slashing) 8:44.
Third Period — 4 - MRHD, Werth (Mjoness, Herdt) 16:28. Penalties — ALX, O'Kane (Checking) 3:52; ALX, O'Kane (Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 10 min. Misconduct) 12:31; MRHD, Guttormson (Slashing) 13:31; ALX, Breitkreutz (Interference) 13:50.