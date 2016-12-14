Girls hockey: Cardinals, Spuds skate to 2-2 tie

Moorhead opened the scoring four minutes into the first period when Jordie Egerdahl got a shot past Alexandria goalie Sarah Finley. The Cardinals had just killed off Mayson Toft's interference minor four seconds prior to the goal.

At the 13:40 mark, Kristin Trosvig beat Moorhead goalie Paige Schmidt to even the score at 1-1. Josie Minnerath and Taylor Breitkreutz picked up assists on the goal.

Junior forward Kaia Illies scored the Cardinals' go-ahead goal in the third minute of the middle period, and Alexandria went into survival mode, trying to preserve the 2-1 lead.

Moorhead peppered Finley with 21 third-period shots, and Kara Werth finally got the goal with 32 seconds left in regulation to knot the score at 2-2.

The Cards outshot the Spuds in the overtime period 5-3, but neither team could find the back of the net for the game-winner.

Finley saw 38 shots and stopped 36 in the contest. Alexandria fired 25 shots on Schmidt and got two past her.

With the tie, the Cardinals move to 3-2-1 on the year, while the Spuds sit at 1-3-2.

ALX 1 1 0 0 — 2

MRHD 1 0 1 0 — 2

First Period — 1 - MRHD, Egerdahl (Mjoness) 3:58; 2 - ALX, Trosvig (Minnerath, Breitkreutz) 13:40. Penalties — ALX, Toft (Interference) 1:54; MRHD, Mjoness (Hooking) 5:00.

Second Period — 3 - ALX, Illies (Oberg) 2:48. Penalties — MRHD, Egerdahl (Slashing) 8:44.

Third Period — 4 - MRHD, Werth (Mjoness, Herdt) 16:28. Penalties — ALX, O'Kane (Checking) 3:52; ALX, O'Kane (Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 10 min. Misconduct) 12:31; MRHD, Guttormson (Slashing) 13:31; ALX, Breitkreutz (Interference) 13:50.