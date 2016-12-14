Search
    Swimming and diving: Cards dominate season opener

    By Eric Morken Today at 10:52 a.m.

    The Alexandria swimming and diving team opened up its season with a decisive win against Melrose-Sauk Centre at Discovery Middle School pool on Tuesday night.

    The Cardinals left no doubt from the get-go as the 200-medley relay team of Brady Wolkow, Nic Chromey, D'Anthony Moorer and Patrick Chromey won by more than two seconds in 1:45.70. It was part of a big night for N. Chromey as he added individual wins in the 200 IM (2:08.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.67). His win in the breaststroke came by almost seven seconds over second-place finisher Dylan Fleischhacker (1:08.36) of Melrose.

    The Cardinals racked up wins all night. Patrick Chromey was first in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.16 before senior Henri Santelman dominated the diving competition with 242.15 points. Wolkow won the 100 freestyle in 50.41 seconds, and Eric Welle took the 500 freestyle in 5:38.29.

    The 200 freestyle relay team of Gavin Hvezda, Jordon Baas, Nicholas Welle and P. Chromey won by more than five seconds in 1:37.92 and the 400 freestyle team of Hvezda, Wolkow and the Chromey brothers dominated in 3:37.55.

    Alexandria will be back at home on Thursday night at 6 p.m. against St. Cloud Apollo in a Central Lakes Conference meet.

    ALEXANDRIA 107, MELROSE-SAUK CENTRE 77

    ALEXANDRIA TOP FINISHES - 200-MEDLEY RELAY - Wolkow, N. Chromey, Moorer, P. Chromey - first, 1:45.70; Tony Maanum, Santelman, Connor Bowen, Garrett Maras - third, 1:53.91; 200 FREESTYLE - P. Chromey - first, 2:00.16; Welle - third, 2:04.65; 200 IM - N. Chromey - first, 2:08.32; Moorer - third, 2:23.29; Zach Dummer - fifth, 2:23.91; 50 FREESTYLE - Hvezda - second, 24.72; Baas - third, 24.77; Bowen - fourth, 25.32; DIVING - Santelman - first, 242.15; AJ Bollman - fourth, 117.25; Devan Swerman - fifth, 106.90; 100 BUTTERFLY - Moorer - second, 1:03.69; Dummer - third, 1:05.41; 100 FREESTYLE - Wolkow - first, 50.41; Hvezda - third, 54.88; Nicholas Welle - fourth, 56.67; 500 FREESTYLE - E. Welle - first, 5:38.29; Nick Olson - third, 5:45.95; 200 FREESTYLE RELAY - Hvezda, Baas, N. Welle, P. Chromey - 1:37.92; Maras, Bowen, E. Welle, Dummer - second, 1:43.47; 100 BACKSTROKE - Wolkow - second, 1:01.10; Jaymeson Wolkow - fourth, 1:06.43; 100 BREASTSTROKE - N. Chromey - first, 1:01.67; Santelman - third, 1:12.66; N. Welle - fourth, 1:12.89; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY - Hvezda, B. Wolkow, P. Chromey, N. Chromey - first, 3:37.55; Baas, Bowen, E. Welle, Moorer - third, 3:54.50

