Boys hockey: Cards tie at defending 6A champ Cathedral

It was a battle of two top-10 ranked teams as the Cardinals (2-0-2) came in ranked ninth and the Crusaders (4-1-2) were ranked fifth in the latest polls. The two teams played to a 3-3 tie after neither team could find the net on a combined eight shots through overtime.

The Crusaders had led 3-2 after a Michael Spethmann goal 21 seconds into the third, but Derek Dropik answered on a short-handed goal at 8:55 to tie things up.

Alexandria led 2-0 early behind a familiar sight in sophomore Jack Westlund and senior Mack Strong finding the net. Westlund scored his seventh goal of the season at 5:12 in the first, and Strong put in his ninth at 16:06 to give the Cardinals some momentum.

Cathedral had an answer in the second. Mack Motzko scored at 3:46 and Quinton Young got the equalizer at 14:10.

Alexandria's Jack Powell assisted on his team's first-period goals. Micah Christenson added a helper on Dropik's tying goal, as well.

The Crusaders outshot the Cardinals 41-31, but junior Jackson Boline was effective in net. He turned aside 38 shots, while St. Cloud Cathedral's Jake Levinski had 28 saves.

ALEXANDRIA 2 0 1 0 - 3

CATHEDRAL 0 2 1 0 - 3

SHOTS - Alexandria - 11, 10, 7, 3 - 31; Cathedral - 11, 16, 9, 5 - 41

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Alexandria - Westlund (Powell), 5:12; Alexandria - Strong (Powell), 16:06

SECOND PERIOD - Cathedral - Motzko (Reagan Garden), 3:46; Cathedral - Young (Jackson Savoie), 14:10

THIRD PERIOD - Cathedral - Spethmann (Motzko), 0:21; Alexandria - Dropik (Christenson), 8:55

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Boline - 38 saves, 3 goals allowed; Cathedral - Levinski - 28 saves, 3 goals allowed