Girls basketball: Cards still perfect in CLC after Fergus

The Cardinals (4-1, 3-0 CLC) had their typical defensive pressure on display as they allowed just 11 first-half points.

"We were cold in the first half on the offensive end versus the Otters' extended zone, but our defense kept our rhythm until we hit our stride in the second half," Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said.

Alexandria led by 11 at the break and opened things up even further after halftime. The Cardinals limited Otters' leading scorer Kate Strand to just three points and had five players themselves with at least five points.

Seniors Kendall Kohler and Kayla Feldhake had 14 points apiece. Macy Hatlestad added eight, Kelby Olson-Rodel six and Kara Thomson chipped in five. Feldhake completed her double-double with 10 rebounds, as well.

ALEXANDRIA 22 29 - 51

FERGUS FALLS 11 20 - 31

ALEXANDRIA - Feldhake - 14 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals; Kohler - 14 points, 3 assists; Hatlestad - 8 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals; Olson-Rodel - 6 points, 2 steals; Thomson - 5 points; Emma Ziegler - 2 points, 3 steals; Courtney Gould - 2 points