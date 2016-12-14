"I was a little nervous at first, but I had some sort of experience because of the (Northland Youth Wrestling Association)," Borris said of his first meets of the season this year. "They have a huge tournament and you go down to Rochester once you qualify. There you get more experience against tougher guys."

Borris is taking everything in right now, but he got his career off to a nice start on Dec. 3 at Litchfield. He won the championship in the tournament at 106 pounds.

"That was a nice confidence booster," Borris said. "It was my first varsity tournament, and I came out with a win. I kind of surprised myself. I think I had my mindset right to go out and compete my best."

Competing hard is what Alexandria head coach Tom Ellison is looking for out of a very young group at the top of his lineup. Borris is one of five freshmen and an eighth grader that manned those early weight classes for the Cardinals in their home opener against Brainerd last Thursday.

Freshmen Jeris Lemm wrestled 113, Wyatt Snitker 126, Jimmy Vance 138, Deryk Neu heavyweight and eighth grader AJ Sparr manned the 120-pound weight class. The Warriors are an experienced and talented roster that took advantage of some of that inexperience as seven pins led to a 55-24 win for Brainerd.

"They have to figure all that out," Ellison said of his young guys adjusting to varsity. "We had a tournament (Dec. 3), and they had their first taste of that. You could see some growing pains there. They were trying to figure out how to wrestle through a varsity tournament. First home match, obviously they're excited and have a lot of friends and family here, so their minds are spinning a little bit."

That will all calm down eventually, but there will be nights this winter where many of these guys will face wrestlers three or four years older than them. That's a lot more mat time, and a lot more strength and technique that opponents have learned along the way.

"Normally if I'm going to give them advice, I just tell them it's not that different from JV," Alexandria's Ben Bogart said. "Just go out there, wrestle hard and put in an effort that you'll be proud of."

Bogart is the senior anchor of the lower weights for Alexandria this season after coming off a fourth-place finish at last year's state meet. He's wrestling at 132 pounds now as a veteran who knows what these younger wrestlers are going through.

He also likes what he sees out of the group as a whole.

"I see some really bright things in the future just because I think a lot of the guys are really hard workers," Bogart said. "Where we're young, we're inexperienced, we maybe don't quite have the conditioning or the strength to match up with some older guys, but even as the season goes on and we start to get better conditioned and really tune in our technique, I think we'll start to surprise some teams with how good we can be."

Ellison echoed those same sentiments. He loves the work ethic of this team both on the mat and with how they get the job done in the classroom. He expects that to set them up for success as they work through some growing pains early on.

"That combination takes a lot of weight off," Ellison said. "When they come to our wrestling room, they're prepared for practice."

BOGART LOOKING FOR MORE BIG THINGS

One might think that Bogart comes into his senior year with a lot of confidence after his run through the 126-pound weight class at last year's state tournament.

Instead, Bogart is grounded in his approach.

"Confidence is always a thing you have to work on," he said after getting a pin in 1:52 against Brainerd last week. "Everybody has doubts, no matter who you are, I think. You sometimes doubt your ability and you just have to put that out of your mind and go out there and wrestle your hardest. In the end, that's what's going to get you the wins and get you that confidence you need."

He knows nothing will be given to him in what is a tough section in his weight class.

Bogart is ranked eighth in the state at 132 pounds in the Dec. 9 Guillotine rankings. Fellow section wrestlers Rylee Molitor of Sartell-St. Stephen is ranked second, while Cael Carlson of Willmar is ranked seventh. Little Falls' Lane Rutten is also 10th in a loaded Section 8-3A field.

"I'd like to try to just get better with every match," Bogart said. "Work on some of the things that maybe I didn't do as well last year. Try to get more offense on my feet, maybe be a more dominating wrestler so I can maybe beat some of the kids I didn't beat last year. Ultimately, I'd like to get back to where I was last year by the end of the year."