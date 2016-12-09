Joslyn Kent was third all around, with a third-place finish in beam and solid scores in the floor (8.80) and uneven bars (7.70) events.

Rachel Boyden took the fourth spot all around, finishing fifth in the uneven bars with an 8.0 and scoring an 8.85 in floor and an 8.30 from the beam.

Alayna Gray took third in the vault (9.1) and uneven bars (8.125) and fourth in floor (8.950).

The Cardinals are back in action next Thursday when they host St. Cloud Apollo.