The scoring opened in the fourth minute of the game, when St. Cloud’s Carter Rieland got the Icebreakers’ first shot of the game past Alexandria goalie Bailey Rosch. By the end of the period, they stretched the lead to 2-0, and the Cardinals finally woke up.

“In the first period, came out a little flat-footed,” Strong said. “I think nerves were high from the home opener, but we battled back really well and it came out a really good game.”

In the opening minutes of the middle period, Ben Doherty got Alexandria (2-0-1) on the board with a top-shelf powerplay goal.

After St. Cloud (1-0-1) regained its two-goal lead, Strong got going. Between the ninth and 12th minutes of the period, he scored two goals to tie the game, 3-3.

“Ben Doherty had the puck in the defensive zone,” Strong said of the play leading to his second goal. “I broke and he made a great pass up the middle to give me the breakaway.”

He made a move to his backhand and roofed it under the bar.

Senior forward Derek Berning was next in the seven-goal second period, making it 4-3 as he got some space in front of the net and deked right to beat Icebreakers goalie Soren Falloon to claim the first Cardinals lead of the game.

Nick Portz tied the game at four apiece for St. Cloud with three minutes remaining in the second, but Strong completed the hat trick with 17 seconds left.

“We had a nice second period,” Alexandria head coach Ian Resch said. “We scored some nice goals and moved the puck better, did a better job in our own zone.”

The lone third-period goal was a five-on-three goal scored by St. Cloud forward Nowah Bissett after Alexandria took too many men and elbowing penalties a minute apart.

The Cardinals got a powerplay chance of their own with five minutes left in regulation, but failed to score, and the period ended at a 5-5 score.

Each team took a penalty in overtime. Derek Berning had a booming hit behind the St. Cloud, but he was called for charging. Just 16 seconds later, a holding minor was called on the Icebreakers to even it out at four-on-four.

Both teams had shots and chances, but goalies stood tall. Seven of Rosch’s 32 saves came in the overtime period, and Resch said he was happy with the way he played.

“He’s a sophomore,” he said. “(He was in) his first varsity game ever with a big crowd against a big team, and he battled right to the end. He played a great game.”

Overtime couldn’t decide a winner, and the game ended at a 5-5 tie.

“It makes you wonder who deserved to win tonight,” Resch said. “You’ve got two teams that played pretty hard, so may be the tie was justified. that’s what happens when you get two teams that just don’t give."

The Cardinals return to the rink Tuesday for a 7 p.m. matchup on the road against No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral.

ALEXANDRIA 5, ST. CLOUD 5

Alexandria0 5 0 0 -- 5

St. Cloud2 2 1 0 -- 5

Shots: Alexandria - 5 11 6 5 -- 27; St. Cloud - 10 13 7 7 -- 37

First Period - 1, STC (Powerplay), Rieland (Olson, Lunderby), 3:29; 2, STC, Amundson (Portz), 7:05. Penalties - Alex, Smith (Interference), 3:14; STC, Streitz (Tripping), 4:24; Alex, Berning (Interference), 11:58; STC, Olson (Tripping), 13:17.

Second Period - 3, Alex (Powerplay, Doherty (Dropik), 1:18; 4, STC, Skaja (Amundson, Streitz), 4:36; 5, Alex (Poweplay), Strong (Smith, Powell), 9:02; 6, Alex Strong (Doherty), 11:16; 7, Alex, Berning (Dropik), 12:05; 8, STC, Portz (Bulson), 14:00; 9; Alex, Strong (Westlund, Doherty), 16:43. Penalties - STC, Olson (Tripping), 0:18; STC, Bissett (Slashing), 7:50.

Third Period - 10, STC (Powerplay), Bissett (Portz, Amundson), 10:05. Penalties - Alex, (Too Many Men), 8:27; Alex, Smith (Elbowing), 9:29; STC, Amundson (Slashing), 12:00.

Overtime - No Scoring. Penalties - Alex, Berning (Charging), 2:51; STC, Olson (Holding), 3:07.