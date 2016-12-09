The Cardinals (2-2) were coming off two straight wins -- a 2-1 win over Mound Westonka and a 7-0 win over Detroit Lakes.

After a scoreless first period, Gabbie Rud put the Icebreakers (7-1) on the board in the middle of the second to make it 1-0.

“St. Cloud is a good team,” Alexandria coach Molly Arola said. “Honestly we didn’t come ready to play. Our feet were slow right away, and when you don’t start off on the right foot against a good team, it’s not always good in the end.”

The teams traded goals in the third period, making it a 2-1 St. Cloud lead. McKenna Ellingson scored a shorthanded goal -- the Cardinals’ only goal -- with an assist credited to Kristin Trosvig.

With the 2-1 deficit and time dwindling, Alexandria head coach called timeout and pulled goalie Sarah Finley with 46 seconds left.

The Cardinals had chances, but ultimately couldn’t bury the puck in the net, and the game came to a close at 2-1.

Finley stopped 26 of the Icebreakers’ 28 shots, while Alexandra finished with 25 shots on goal.

“Sarah finley had a tremendous game,” Arola said. “She was on top of her game, and she took away a lot of great chances. She definitely kept it a 2-1 game, that’s for sure.”

The Cardinals are back in action Money when they travel to Rogers for a 7 p.m. matchup against the Royals.