Alexandria has a young group right now. The Cardinals’ lineup featured five freshmen, an eighth grader and two sophomores. The Warriors are a deep and talented group that finished tied for second in the CLC last season. They looked the part of a conference power again this year after a 55-24 win at Alexandria.

“They return a lot of guys,” Cardinals’ head coach Tom Ellison said. “They had a really strong lineup from 106 to 132 last year, so those guys just moved up a couple weights and we were just expecting the same thing.”

Alexandria had hoped to take a couple matches early, but Brainerd had other ideas. Warriors’ freshman Cole Ostrowski got an early advantage at 106 and held off fellow freshman Ryan Borris, who was fresh off a first-place finish at the Litchfield Tournament last weekend. Junior Chad Orsburn then got the first of seven pins for the Warriors as he knocked off another young wrestler for Alexandria in freshman Jeris Lemm at 113.

“We were hoping to maybe steal a match or two there, but I think our ninth graders that we had in there had a little awakening tonight that they have to be ready and bring it,” Ellison said. “I don’t know if it’s the lights - when you shut the lights off and put them on the big stage. They looked a little tentative, but that will come.”

Ellison knows it might take a while for some of his wrestlers to get acclimated to this level. AJ Sparr, an eighth grader, Wyatt Snitker and Jimmy Vance, both freshmen, suffered losses by fall in the first period against the Warriors.

“I think we’re trying to take it all in at first,” Borris said of the younger wrestlers getting used to the varsity level. “Then we’ll start stepping it up and enjoy it.”

Ben Bogart is the veteran presence in those lower weights for Alexandria. The senior is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Class 3A state meet at 126 pounds. He wrestled at 132 against the Warriors and showed off his strength in pinning sophomore Brad Patnode in 1:52.

It’s been a good start to the season for Bogart, who also added a first-place finish at the Litchfield Tournament this past weekend.

“Brainerd is always tough,” Bogart said. “They’ve always had a decent wrestling program, so I knew some of the lower weights where we’re young and not quite as experienced that it was maybe going to be tough.”

Bogart and Ellison both said this is an Alexandria team that should see a lot of improvement as the calendar turns to the new year. Right now, the Cardinals want to keep things close at those lower weights to get to their more experienced wrestlers later in the meets.

Seniors Jay Kohls and Quintin Kluver-Longfellow joined Bogart in getting wins for Alexandria on Thursday night. Kohls was dominant at 182 pounds, getting Brainerd sophomore Morgan Gibson on his back late in the first period. He pinned him with a second to spare in that opening frame. Kluver-Longfellow was equally as impressive in pinning sophomore Fletcher Derosier in 1:15.

Ellison likes what he has in a guy like sophomore Trappier Botz in the middle weights, as well. Botz, a sophomore, wrestled at 145 and held a 9-7 lead in the second period before Brainerd’s Max Boran got him on his back for the pin in 3:24.

“If we can get Trappier to elevate his wrestling and Logan Runge, you mix that with Ben, Jay, Quintin, and Mac Somerville should be coming back in the next week after a little injury kept him out a bit,” Ellison said. “Then we got Deryk Neu at heavyweight. He’s just a freshman, but he’s been wrestling very well. I think we’ve got the makings there.”

Ellison said Brainerd looks like one of the top three teams in the Section 8-3A field right now, and that the Cardinals won’t let this loss get them down heading into a tournament at West Central Area in Barrett this weekend.

The head coach likes the guys he has to work with this winter in terms of their dedication on the practice mat and as students in the classroom.

“I’m pretty excited about this year,” Ellison said. “I think this group is really going to grow through the year because of their ability to take care of business outside of practice and then focus on the wrestling.”

The Cardinals will also continue to get healthier. Senior Mac Somerville at 195 and sophomore Titus Chamberlin in the middleweights were out with injuries on Thursday. Their return and a little more experience for the young wrestlers on this team has Ellison excited about the future.

“We’ve got some things to put together yet, so it’s a process,” Ellison said. “I told them all along that it’s a long season. Let’s try to learn as much as we can before Christmas and be ready for that big push after.”

BRAINERD 55, ALEXANDRIA 24

106 - Ostrowski (B) def. Borris, 10-4; 113 - Chad Orsburn (B) def. Lemm by fall, 4:42; 120 - Cole Kubesh (B) def. Sparr by fall, 1:43; 126 - Kyle Patnode (B) def. Wyatt Snitker by fall, 1:44; 132 - Bogart (A) def. Brad Patnode by fall, 1:52; 138 - Tucker Peterson (B) def. Jimmy Vance by fall, 0:41; 145 - Boran (B) def. Botz by fall, 3:24; 152 - Andy Schlosser (B) def. Runge by major decision, 13-5; 160 - Chance Miller (B) def. Tyler Kleindl by fall, 4:52; 170 - Colton Hardy (B) def. Joe Brezina by fall, 0:33; 182 - Kohls (A) def. Gibson by fall, 1:59; 195 - Logan Theodore (B) won by forfeit; 220 - Kluver-Longfellow (A) def. Derosier by fall, 1:15; 285 - Neu (A) won by forfeit