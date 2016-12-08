Gophers up next for Roste?

The senior quarterback competed in the Minnesota Football Showcase all-star game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 3 where he started and played a little more than half the game.

"It was an amazing experience," Roste said. "Just being able to go down and play some outstanding players and be coached by some outstanding coaches. Playing in the game itself was a blast; getting to play at U.S. Bank Stadium on television. It was a really great experience."

The next day, he was off to Minnesota's Mr. Football Award banquet in Minneapolis as one of 10 finalists from around the state. On Dec. 18, he will be recognized at halftime of the Vikings versus Indianapolis Colts game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings all-state team. In the meantime, he has a big decision to make on where he will play his college football.

Roste got a preferred walk-on offer in the Big Ten from the University of Minnesota during this past season. He says Gophers assistant coach Dan O'Brien has been in contact with him on almost a weekly basis recently as Minnesota looks to wrap up its recruiting class before signing day in early February.

"(Head coach Tracy) Claeys and O'Brien are looking to come up for an in-home visit within the next two weeks and then my official (visit) is set for the first week in January," Roste said. "I'm looking at a few Division II schools, but it's the U of M. It's a pretty amazing chance to play in the Big Ten, and it's a hard opportunity to pass up."

Roste was excited to be targeted as a preferred walk-on, but says the scholarship offers he has at some Division II programs makes it a tricky situation. Roste says he grew up watching the Gophers with his dad on Saturdays.

"To have a chance to be a part of something special like that is something I'm pretty excited for," Roste said. "If the in-home visit goes well, I'll probably visit the school again. Hopefully by Christmas, I'll have made a decision by then."

Roste put up the kind of senior season that would get him a lot of looks from college programs. He threw for 2,362 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 168-of-290 passing and ran for an additional 18 touchdowns and 648 yards on 129 carries.

Roste also set a single-game record for touchdowns with nine and for points accounted for with 56 in a 69-20 win over Bemidji on Oct. 1. That helped get the attention of the rest of the state as the honors started pouring in after the season.

Roste competed on the North squad at this past weekend's all-star game and led them to their only touchdown in a 15-7 loss. His run of more than 30 yards set up a passing score on a slant route to Andover receiver Michael Wandmaker.

"Just running out of the tunnel and how big the stadium is and being able to play and experience that is something that will be with me for the rest of my life," Roste said. "After everything, you see yourself up on the big screen. That's just kind of surreal that I got to have that experience, play at (U.S. Bank Stadium) and represent Alexandria as a member of the all-star team."

Roste went from there to the Doubletree by Hilton the next day to take in the experience of being a finalist for the Mr. Football Award. He felt there was a chance he could win the award, but he knew it might be a long shot against others who had standout seasons from the metro area.

"I knew Wade (Sullivan) had an outstanding year," Roste said. "Sam Gibas from Elk River had a great year. I knew the odds weren't the best, but I tried to go into it with an open mind."

Sullivan, a running back from Lakeville North, won the award after rushing for 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns this fall.

"I've seen him and he's an outstanding player," Roste said of Sullivan. "He deserves the award just as much as anyone else does. He's going to be a great player at the next level. It was still a great experience, even though I didn't win."

Roste started for Alexandria at quarterback for three seasons and joined a group of 21 seniors this fall in leading the Cardinals to the state tournament.

He called it a season they will never forget after the loss to Elk River in St. Cloud. Now he'll shift his focus toward making more memories at the next level.

Listed at 6-foot-4-inches and 225 pounds, Roste has the measurables that college coaches look for in their quarterbacks in conferences like the Big Ten. The decision isn't final, but he is excited the option is on the table to join the Gophers.

"I think I have the ability to play at that level," Roste said. "They fully expect me to come in and after two years to earn a scholarship. That's what coach O'Brien told me is they expect me to come in and run the scout team, be a third stringer or backup and earn myself a scholarship. Hopefully I have the opportunity to make that happen."