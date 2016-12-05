Cardinals wrestling starts season with tourneys

"With the early matches in a new season, you get to know a lot about your team," Cardinals head coach Tom Ellison said. "We are a young group that has to learn to work through adversity. I was proud of the way our team competed in both events."

Saturday was Ryan Borris' first time competing in a varsity tournament, and he didn't disappoint. He finished first in the 106 bracket in Litchfield, topping Hutchinson's Grand Pierce in an 11-1 major decision before beating Eric Corasco, of Minneota, in the championship by a 7-2 decision.

Ben Bogart claimed the 132 class in dominant fashion, according to Ellison.

"Other than giving up a first period takedown against his championship finals opponent from Hutchinson, Ben was in control of every match he was in," Ellison said.

Quintin Kluver-Longfellow earned a trip to the 220 finals by beating state-ranked Totino-Grace wrestler Nate Schultz, but lost in the championship to Chandler Kurth, of Hutchinson.

Sophomore Trappier Botz (145) and freshman Deryk Neu (heavyweight) each took third in their respective brackets, while Jeris Lemm (113) took fourth and Logan Runge (152), Joe Brezina (170) and Jay Kohls (182) each took fifth in their respective brackets.

Alexandria finished with 125 team points, which was good enough for fourth place. Hutchinson won the tournament with 220 points, while Minneota and Litchfield also finished ahead of the Cardinals.

Alexandria got its season started at Friday's Eastview Quad with a 66-6 win over St. Paul Central, but fell 42-30 to Farmington and 61-15 to Eastview.

Ryan Borris, Kyler Miller, AJ Sparr and Wyatt Snitker all got wins for Alexandria against St. Paul Central in the first four weight classes to help their team build a big lead. Two of those came by forfeit, while Miller and Snitker each had decision wins.

Ben Bogart added a pin at 132 pounds for Alexandria. Titus Chamberlin, Logan Runge, Tyler Kleindl, Joe Brezina and Jay Kohls did the same to lead the Cardinals to the dominant win before Mac Somerville and Jack Roth added forfeits in the final two weight classes to finishing things off.

Alexandria kept things close against Farmington but couldn't get over the hump. Borris got a 6-2 win at 106 pounds before Farmington rolled off three straight wins by fall. Bogart stopped the bleeding with a pin in 42 seconds at 132, but Farmington again added two straight wins.

Runge and Kleindl got the Cardinals back on track with wins at 152 and 160, respectively. Kohls added a 7-5 decision win at 182. Quintin Kluver-Longfellow got an 8-6 win at 220, and Deryk Neu won 5-1 at heavyweight for the Cardinals.

In their loss to Class 3-A No. 12 Eastview, the Cardinals "struggled to get wrestlers on the mat, as injury and illness took its toll for four forfeits by our Cardinal team," according to Ellison.

"It will be our challenge as coaches to get everyone on the team to fight through days that don't go your way and still compete in each match to the best of their ability," he said. "It seemed there was a letdown in intensity once we had a few things go wrong such as injury and illness taking a few of our guys out of the lineup."