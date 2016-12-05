Cards run past Moorhead in opener

Senior guard Spencer Hockert had a game-high 22 points for Alexandria. Sophomore guard Trey Hoepner made an impact in his varsity debut with 20 points, while senior Robert Anderson (18), junior Justin Balcome (11), and senior Jake Drew (10) added to a balanced night with five Alexandria players in double figures.

"I was real pleased with our energy and effort the entire game," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. "We had our share of breakdowns, but correctable errors that will be able to be improved upon. Overall, I thought it was a good starting point for our first game."

The Cardinals will rely on some new faces to make an impact this season, and Witt liked what he saw in the opener. Hoepner showed his scoring touch, while Balcome, a junior forward, added double figures and affected the game in a number of areas.

"I was happy with their poise and ability to adjust to the varsity level," Witt said of Hoepner and Balcome. "Those guys will continue to get better and better as they gain experience. Trey handled the ball really well and also provided our offense with a nice scoring spark, particularly in the first half. Justin really made his biggest impact on the game with his ability to alter and block shots. He disrupted several Moorhead shot attempts and blocked three of four, as well."

It was a good start for the Cardinals before looking ahead to a road game at Little Falls on Tuesday.

"This team certainly has some exciting potential and we saw glimpses of that on Friday up in Moorhead," Witt said. "The most important things we want to see from our team at this point of the season are defensive execution and intensity level which we play at. Each of those were good on Friday."