The Cougars, 2-0 and ranked third in the Class 4A polls, showed why they are one of the top big-school teams in the state on their way to the 64-44 win.

The Cardinals hung close early before Centennial got out on the break and built their lead to 30-17 at the half. Centennial held Alexandria's backcourt of Macy Hatlestad and Kendall Kohler to five first-half points.

Hatlestad ended up with a team-best 14 points, and Kohler had six. Kayle Feldhake added 10 points, but Centennial had six different players finish with at least six points.

Claire Orth led the way with 15, while Sara Stapleton, a 6-foot-3-inch South Dakota State University recruit, had 12 and Sydney Stapleton added nine. The Cougars also feature 6-foot-2-inch University of Minnesota-Duluth recruit Sarah Grow, whom the Cardinals held to six points.

"We found ways to score versus the size of the Cougars but just couldn't dig out of the hole we dug in the first half against a very solid squad," Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. "Takeaways from the experience were invaluable as we evaluated what went well and what needs work as we continue to fine tune toward the common goal."

The Cardinals will jump back into Central Lakes Conference play at St. Cloud Apollo this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

"While it's tough to lose a game, this experience will prove to be a valuable experience playing in a huge venue against the best competition in the state," Kohler said. "It was a fun day of basketball as the team also got to see some of the best teams in all classes."

CENTENNIAL 30 34 - 64

ALEXANDRIA 17 27 - 44

ALEXANDRIA - Hatlestad - 14 points; Feldhake - 10 points, 5 rebounds; Kohler - 6 points, 3 steals, 5 assists; Kara Thomson - 6 points; Courtney Gould - 3 points; Kelby Olson-Rodel - 2 points; Emma Schmidt - 2 points; Mackenzie Duwenhoegger - 1 point, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

CENTENNIAL SCORING - Claire Orth - 15, Sara Stapleton - 12, Sydney Stapleton - 9, Taylor McAulay - 7, Sarah Grow - 6, Jennifer Hicks - 6, Nikki Clark - 3, Sara Lavell - 3, McKenna Gieske - 2, Lexi Matthews - 1