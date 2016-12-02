Boys hockey: Alex records six-goal first period in 10-1 win

The Cardinals (2-0) claimed the first seven goals of the game on Thursday, including six in the first period.

Senior forward Ashton Toft got things going just 20 seconds into the game with a goal to make it 1-0. Strong extended the lead to two goals one minute and 10 seconds later, followed by a Westlund powerplay goal at the 5:02 mark.

By the end of the period, Toft and Westlund each claimed their second goal of the game, and Doherty added another to make it 6-0.

The Storm (0-1) held the Cardinals scoreless in the second period until the last two minutes, when Micah Christenson found a shorthanded chance and capitalized to make it 7-0, where it stayed until the final period.

Sauk Rapids-Rice finally got on the board midway through the third when Morgan Barber got one past Cards goalie Aaron Randazzo, the only goal he would allow on seven Storm shots.

Then Alexandria was back on the offensive, with Strong scoring shorthanded, and Doherty and Christenson each finding the back of the net for the second time to bring the game to its final, 10-1.

After netting 19 goals in the two games, the Cardinals look to keep up the offense next Tuesday when they head to Richmond for a 7:15 p.m. matchup against River Lakes.

ALEXANDRIA 6 1 3 - 10

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE 0 0 1 - 1

Shots: Alexandria - 18 15 8 - 41; Sauk Rapids-Rice - 3 3 1 - 7

SCORING - First Period - 1, Alex, Toft (Pesta, Birkeland), 0:20; 2, Alex, Strong (Doherty, Westlund), 1:30; 3, Alex (Power play), Westlund (Doherty, Strong), 5:02; 4, Alex, Toft (Smith, Lattimer), 9:33; 5, Westlund (Strong, Doherty), 11:39; 6, Alex, Doherty (Powell, Westlund), 15:08. Penalties - SR-R, Barber (Tripping), 4:29; SR-R, Moliga (Tripping), 6:19; Alex, Smith (Tripping), 15:45

Second Period - 7, Alex (Short handed), Christenson (Dropik), 15:11. Penalties - Alex, Berning (Tripping), 1:49; Alex, Powell (Roughing), 14:55; SR-R, Thelen (Hooking), 16:49

Third Period - 8, SR-R, Barber (Unassisted), 8:32; 9, Alex (Short handed), Strong (Lattimer), 11:00; 10, Alex, Doherty (Westlund, Strong), 12:25; 11, Alex, Christenson (Dropik), 13:57. Penalties - Alex, Berning (Interference), 9:55; SR-R, Thelen (Holding), 12:25