Gymnastics: Cards fall at state-ranked Melrose

The Dutchmen finished second at the Class A state meet last season. They took top-two finishes in each of the four events on Thursday.

Alexandria's Sydney Gray had the top all-around finish for the Cardinals. She took fourth with 35.050 points, while Joslyn Kent was right behind her in fifth (34.20). Gray was third on the vault (9.15), fourth on the bars (8.525), fifth on the beam (8.3) and fourth on her floor routine (9.075).

Kent took fifth on the vault with an 8.9. She was fourth on the beam (8.65) and fifth on the bars (8.2), as well. Alayna Gray rounded out Alexandria's top-five finishers by taking fifth on the floor with a 9.025.

The Cardinals' next meet is set for Saturday when they travel to Perham for the Jackie Mann Invite. The first home meet for Alexandria is Dec. 8.