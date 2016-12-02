Cardinals blow past Detroit Lakes in shutout

The Cardinals (2-1) got on the board in the eighth minute of the game, when junior forward Taylor Breitkreutz slid one in five-hole for her first varsity goal to make it 1-0.

Alexandria dominated almost the entire first frame, putting up two more goals before the first buzzer. The first was a rebound goal, with Allison O’Kane putting a shot hard and low off the pad of Lakers goalie Kyndra McDougall and Josie Minnerath there to bury the goal.

The second came from a nice feed from Megan Pesta right in front of the net to Kristen Trosvig, who easily put it in to make it 3-0.

“We were just playing together,” Alexandria head coach Molly Arola said. “We were moving the puck. We were attacking. We were feeding off of each other and knowing where each other were at, and that just opens up the ice and open up all the opportunities. It didn’t matter who was touching the puck, as long as everybody was touching it.”

The best chances in the Detroit Lakes offensive zone came at the end of the first period when they earned over a minute of 5-on-3 play. But Finley and the Cardinals defense stayed strong in their own end and kept the puck out of the net.

Although Alexandria was held to a scoreless second period, it played just as well as the first. They had numerous chances, and held the Lakers to just two middle-period shots, both coming from outside the blue line. At the end of two, the Cardinals were outshooting Detroit Lakes 33-11.

Within the first three minutes of the third, Alexandria added two more. The first was freshman defenseman Mayson Toft’s first varsity goal, and she said she had the top corner picked out before she shot.

“We drew it back to the defense, and I just drove wide to the net and went right above her glove,” Toft said.

From the same spot in the left circle, junior defenseman Calley Richardson also found a top corner of the net to extend the lead to 5-0.

Trosvig assisted two goals in the first period, but it wasn’t enough for her, as she scored the Cardinals’ sixth and seventh goals of the game. She sneaked the first one in just under the crossbar, and it came out of the net so quickly that the ref hesitated before calling it a goal. Her second goal came on a shorthanded, glove-side snipe, which closed the game’s scoring at a 7-0 Alexandria lead.

Arola said she was pleased to have the points spread around the team, including two first-time scorers in Breitkreutz and Toft, saying, “It definitely helps the confidence when we get some points from a number of people.”

Alexandria hosts River Lakes next Tuesday at the Runestone Community Center and, according to Arola, the Cardinals are hungry for more hockey.

“Just one at a time,” she said. “Especially since we only have three games under our belt with two getting cancelled because of the weather. Honestly, we’re just excited to be playing games. It doesn’t matter who it is, every opponent is going to be fun. We’re just going to work hard and just do the same thing day-in and day-out.”

ALEXANDRIA3 0 4 -- 7

DETROIT LAKES0 0 0 -- 0

SCORING - First Period - 1, Alex, Breitkreutz (Pesta), 7:11; 2, Alex, Minnerath (O’Kane, Ellingson), 8:10; 3, Alex, Trosvig (Minnerath, Ellingson), 10:39. Penalties - Alex, Oberg (Hooking), 14:50; Alex, Trosvig (Cross-Checking), 15:29

Second Period - No Scoring. Penalties - DL, McDougall (Slashing), 6:41

Third Period - 4, Alex, Toft (O’Kane), 1:38; 5, Alex, Richardson (Breitkreutz), 2:47; 6, Alex (Short-handed) Ellingson (Trosvig), 6:06; 6, Alex, Ellingson (Trosvig), 13:59. Penalties - Alex, Doherty (Hooking), 12:35