Thursday’s matchup went much like one might have expected with that being the case, as Alexandria ran away with a 69-40 Central Lakes Conference win.

“Our motto is it doesn’t matter who we play,” senior guard Kendall Kohler said. “We play how we play. It didn’t matter who was on the other side of the court tonight. We work every day in practice to get better, to focus and play the game we know. That was the way we looked at it.”

Kohler had a big hand in Alexandria starting the game on a 19-0 run. She hit three first-half triples and had 17 of her 19 total points by the break.

“(The shot) felt good, but it was all on the assists from my teammates,” Kohler said. “With them creating the shots, it made it easier for me.”

The Cardinals led 44-12 by halftime. Senior guard Marcy Hatlestad added 11 points in the first 18 minutes and 13 points in the game as head coach Wendy Kohler got her bench a lot of minutes in the second half.

Kohler wants her team to play with a focus each night, no matter the opponent. She got that out of them in the home opener as the Cardinals left no doubt from the get-go.

“We were moving the basketball, setting good screens and pushing the tempo, playing really good defense,” W. Kohler said. “I was happy with our intensity.”

The Cardinals did what they always do in pressuring the ball in the full court. That led to a lot of easy buckets in transition, but they also created some good looks by being patient in their half-court sets.

Kohler and Hatlestad got plenty of open threes by working the ball around, and eight different players scored in all for Alexandria. Every team knows that the Cardinals can use their defense to create offense in transition. Executing in the half court is what could put them over the hump this winter.

“I think that’s been the thing in the last two years that we’ve been the most frustrated with,” W. Kohler said. “Right away when we lost that section championship (last year), that was one of the biggest things knew we needed to do is get more efficient in the half court against teams that execute, teams that get back. We just need to execute until we get good looks.”

“We’ve been working hard on that this year. It’s getting better. It’s still not anywhere close to where I think it needs to be, but it’s a point of emphasis in practice.”

It’s part of the process for this group as it tries to accomplish some big goals that come with being the second ranked Class 3A team in the state. The Cardinals’ 11 seniors have anticipated this season for a long time, and they’re going to enjoy the journey from start to finish.

“This is the time we’ve all been waiting for, just to make it count,” Hatlestad said. “We go into every practice and every game knowing it’s our last season, so we have to put our heart out every single day on the court. One of our mottos this year is road to redemption. Knowing with all the work we put in, we’ll be able to redeem ourselves for the last two seasons.”

Hatlestad says they all know what that means. The Cardinals want to get back to a state tournament for the first time since 2011, but they know they have work to do to reach that point.

“I think in the back of everybody’s mind, we have that section title in our head,” Hatlestad said. “But we know that’s a long ways away. We need to come in each day and practice and prepare for each team. Take it one game at a time to get to our final goal.”

Coach Kohler wants her players to have that mindset, but she knows games like the one coming up on Saturday carry a little added weight when it comes to evaluating her team.

Alexandria will travel to Hopkins for the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic and a game against a top-five ranked Centennial team in Class 4A. The game is at 9:30 a.m. and is part of an all-day event featuring many of the best teams from around Minnesota.

“Last year when they asked us to be in the tip-off classic in the spring, we were really excited because it is the most prestigious event in the state,” W. Kohler said. “We were excited that outstate Minnesota was recognized, and we got to go represent outstate and Class 3A. Also, we knew we were going to need games like this to show us what’s going well and what needs work.”

Kohler said she doesn’t believe the Cougars have a starter shorter than 5’11” in their lineup.

“They have a strong lineup,” W. Kohler said. “They’ve got a dangerous head coach in Jill Becken. She’s just a fantastic coach. We’re going to go down there, and we’re going to defend some of the best kids in the state. We’re going to look to push that tempo, but they’re going to make us execute. This is where we’re going to find out how good we can be in the half court against one of the best teams in the state.”

It’s the kind of challenge Alexandria wants with a veteran group. The Cardinals want to be thought of as one of the top teams in Minnesota. They’ll get a chance to prove themselves early Saturday morning.

“It’s going to be so much fun to be battle tested,” K. Kohler said. “In the long run, that’s what we need. That’s what we need to keep getting better and to have the success that we want to have. It’s a process, but I am excited to have this battle ahead of us.”

ALEXANDRIA 44 25 – 69

ROCORI 12 28 – 40

ALEXANDRIA SCORING – Emma Ziegler – 4; Kohler – 19; Hatlestad – 13; Kelby Olson-Rodel – 2; Kiyana Miller – 6; Kara Thomson – 6; Emma Schmidt – 2; Courtney Gould – 3; Lauren Stockmoe – 4; Kayla Feldhake – 8; Kaye Paschka

ROCORI SCORING – Morgan Holthaus – 7; Callie Swanberg – 5; Breanna Schouviller – 10; Sade Larson – 3; Abby Lieser – 5; Ashley Stang – 4; Kennedy Heinen – 2; Jayda Woods – 4