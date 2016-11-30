"This was a fast-paced, hard-hitting game," said Cardinals head coach Ian Resch.

Strong put Alexandria on the board early with a goal at the 1:38 mark of the first period. Ben Doherty and Jack Powell were credited with assists.

Then it was Powell six minutes later with a goal, assisted by Doherty and Westlund, to make it 2-0, where it stayed until the end of the period.

Alexandria (1-0) found its stride in the middle period, adding three more goals from Strong, Nic VanOrsdel and Westlund.

The Flyers (0-1) were finally on the board with a minute and a half left in the period when Remington Retka found the back of the net.

Bryce Dedomines added a power play goal in the final minute to make it 5-2, but Strong took the momentum back when he completed his hat trick with nine seconds left.

Westlund scored in the fifth and ninth minutes of the third period to earn his hat trick. Strong grabbed helpers on both to secure his five-point night.

At the 11:00 mark, Cards senior Micah Christenson joined the scoring parade, and Powell's long pass to him earned Powell his fourth assist and fifth point of the game.

Ben Sowada closed the game's scoring, getting a shot past Alexandria junior goalie Jackson Boline to bring the score to 9-3.

Boline stopped 19 of the Flyers' 22 shots, setting him up with a 0.864 save percentage after 51 minutes between the pipes.

"Not lost in all of the scoring was the goaltending effort of Jackson Boline," Resch said. "With 19 saves, some of them very good scoring opportunities, Boline made some key stops to keep the Flyers off the scoreboard at critical times."

Alexandria returns to the ice tomorrow, Thursday, when it heads to Sauk Rapids-Rice High School for a 7:15 matchup. The Storm finished last season 5-21, including two losses to the Cardinals.

ALEXANDRIA 2 4 3 - 9

LITTLE FALLS 0 2 1 - 3

SHOTS: Alexandria - 9 10 6 - 25; Little Falls - 10 8 4 - 22

SCORING - First Period - 1, Alex, Strong (Doherty, Powell), 1:38; 2, Alex, Powell (Doherty, Westlund), 7:57. Penalties - Alex, Smith (Roughing), 4:42; Alex, Doherty (Slashing), 13:33; Alex, Berning (Slashing), 14:55

Second Period - 3, Alex, Strong (Powell, Doherty), 5:45; 4, Alex, VanOrsdel (Powell), 10:44; 5, Alex, Westlund (Unassisted), 14:46; 6, Little Falls, Retka (Unassisted), 15:26; 7, Little Falls (Power Play), Dedomines (Sowada, Retka), 16:44; 8, Alex, Strong (Westlund), 16:51. Penalties - Alex, Berning (Roughing), 11:53; Little Falls, Jendro (Tripping), 11:35; Alex, Toft (Interference), 16:37

Third Period - 9, Alex (Power Play), Westlund (Doherty, Strong), 4:48; 10, Alex, Westlund (Strong), 8:29; 11, Alex, Christenson (Powell), 11:00; 12, Little Falls, Sowada (Johnson), 12:30. Penalties - Little Falls, Jendro (Hooking), 4:14