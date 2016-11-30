Girls basketball: Cards pass first test at Big Lake

Alexandria, ranked second in the Class 3-A polls, led by just three at the half against the 15th-ranked Hornets after jumping out to a 10-point lead. Big Lake rallied to make it a 27-24 game at the break, but Alexandria was too much defensively on its way to a 53-42 win.

Defense has been this team's identity in years past, and the Cardinals were once again up to the challenge by holding down the Big Lake offense.

"We took care of the ball in the second half, rebounded tough and knocked down our free throws to seal the deal and bring home a hard-fought non-conference victory on the road," Alexandria head coach Wendy Kohler said. "It was a great test to our defense for the first game of the season."

Alexandria's backcourt led the scoring with three players in double figures. Kendall Kohler had 14, while Macy Hatlestad added 12 and Emma Ziegler finished with 11. Kayla Feldhake added six points and Kelby Olson-Rodel chipped in four.

Hatlestad added six assists and eight rebounds as she did a little bit of everything for the Cardinals. Feldhake led them on the glass with nine rebounds, while Kohler added four assists and five boards.

Alexandria will open up Central Lakes Conference play this Thursday as the Cardinals host Rocori (0-1) at 7:30 p.m. They will then travel to Hopkins for the Breakdown Tip Off Classic and a game against Class 4A's fourth-ranked Centennial at 9:30 in the morning.

ALEXANDRIA 27 26 - 53

BIG LAKE 24 18 - 42

ALEXANDRIA - Kohler - 14 points, 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Hatlestad - 12 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks; Ziegler - 11 points; Feldhake - 6 points, 9 rebounds; Olson-Rodel - 4 points, 5 rebounds; Kiyana Miller - 3 points; Emma Schmidt - 2 points; Courtney Gould - 1 point