Dance opens up with CLC meet

"The team came out with a lot of energy and confidence and was pleased to get ahead of a couple teams in a conference known to be tough competition for dance," Alexandria head coach Christine Reilly said. "This team is working together and is off to a very solid start for the 2016-2017 season."

Brainerd won the kick competition, while St. Cloud Tech and Sartell-St. Stephen rounded out the top three. Tech took home the win in jazz, while Brainerd and Sauk Rapids-Rice were second and third, respectively.

TEAM RESULTS

KICK - 1. Brainerd; 2. St. Cloud Tech; 3. Sartell-St. Stephen; 4. Sauk Rapids-Rice; 5. Rocori; 6. Alexandria; 7. St. Cloud Apollo; 8. Willmar

JAZZ - 1. St. Cloud Tech; 2. Brainerd; 3.; Sauk Rapids-Rice; 4. Sartell-St. Stephen; 5. Rocori; 6. St. Cloud Apollo; 7. Alexandria; 8. Willmar