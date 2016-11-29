A bounce-back year for boys hockey?

Head coach Ian Resch talked to the Echo Press on the state of this year's team leading up to the Cardinals' season opener tonight, Tuesday, at Little Falls.

MORKEN: I know last year was a bit of a reshuffling with so many seniors graduating from the year before. How much more comfortable do you think the guys you have back will be this season after really getting a feel for varsity last winter?

RESCH: Last year, I think going into the season we only had two kids who had varsity experience. This year we're going in with 11 or 12, so right out of the gates we're a more experienced team than we were. We're still fairly young. Two of our top three scorers are only sophomores. Yes, we gained experience, but as far as age, we're not an old team by any means. Practice has been going well. The confidence level is there, the work ethic is there. They're gelling as a group. They want to work hard and have high aspirations.

MORKEN: You had two freshmen in Ben Doherty and Jack Westlund finish top three in points for you. Is there still quite a growing curve for those two entering their sophomore seasons or do you feel they are ready to take off this year?

RESCH: Just working with them last summer and what I've seen so far, their confidence level has gone up. I really believe they're ready to take off and play a leadership role. We have to be careful. They're still young, still only sophomores. We have high expectations, but we have to be realistic. They're very talented kids, but they deserve to develop, too.

MORKEN: Jackson Boline ended up playing quite a bit of goaltender for you as a sophomore last year. Does he enter this season as your guy in net or where are you at in filling that spot?

RESCH: We feel really blessed that we have three kids right now, two are sophomores (Bailey Rosch and Aaron Randazzo) and Jackson as a junior. They're all very talented kids, very driven. They compete hard in practice. As far as a number one, we don't know right now. We'll let the goalies take care of that. We encourage competition in practice, and they've been doing that. We're definitely going to have depth this year, and as far as a starter, that will work itself out as these guys compete and gain experience.

MORKEN: Goals allowed was an area of concern last year after giving up 3.3 per game. Is lowering that number one of your biggest points of emphasis this season?

RESCH: We've addressed it already. The numbers last year were twice what they were two years ago. It's tough to win hockey games when you're giving up almost four goals a game. It's not just goaltending. If our goaltender can make that first stop, if our defense can clear rebounds and if our forwards can be in good d-zone posture, we should spend less time in our own zone and hopefully spend more time on the forecheck and be able to raise our goals; because that was down last year, too.

MORKEN: How do you approach this season with this group? Do you talk about getting back to competing near the top of the CLC and section again or are you taking a more game-by-game approach?

RESCH: Right now, we'll take it slow. We'll talk about day-to-day progress, but eventually we have to start stressing the importance of there's those games that show up on the schedule where you know they have a direct impact on seeding. Those are games when we have to be ready. A lot of these kids have had success at the younger levels, whether it be in hockey or other sports, so their expectations are high. They're willing to put in the work. I don't think they'll feel pressure if we place high expectations on them because that seems to be what this group wants.

I think it will come together. It might take a little time in the beginning, but all the pieces are there for us come playoff time to be right where we want to be in order to compete for a section championship.