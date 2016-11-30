Alex girls hockey: Finley gets her shot

"I think it provided a lot of motivation for me," Finley said of playing behind Jost. "Amy was such a role model for me, and she still is with her playing at St. Ben's. I've always just kind of looked up to her ever since I started playing goalie. I think it was nice and motivating to practice with her those two years, knowing my role on the team and knowing I wasn't the starter."

Roles have changed now. Jost, a freshman goalie for the College of St. Benedict at the Division III level, was at Alexandria's practice helping out during Thanksgiving break on Nov. 23.

The past and present goaltenders chatted and shared a laugh on the ice during a break in the action. Finley spent a couple seasons watching how Jost experienced her success between the pipes. Now it's her turn to show she can take the reins.

"I'm obviously really excited and really grateful to have the opportunity to play," Finley said. "I'm trying to just take it one day at a time and work as hard as I can every single time we're on the ice. Not get too far ahead of myself."

So far, so good. Finley has helped the Cardinals to a 1-1 record through two games by allowing just two goals. She got the win against Mound Westonka this past Saturday with 20 saves in a 2-1 road win for Alexandria. That was after a 1-0 loss in the season opener at East Grand Forks.

Through two games, Finley has a 1.00 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage. It's a small sample size, but the senior is running with her new role early on.

"I think she's just excited to have the opportunity now," Alexandria head coach Molly Arola said. "She's backed up Amy for so long and now it's her time to show everyone what she's made of. So far, she's done a really good job, and I'm looking forward to seeing what else she brings."

The Cardinals had a solid defense to lean on in front of Jost last season that limited teams to 1.8 goals per game. That was second best in the Central Lakes Conference. The Cardinals are without the services of senior defenseman McKenzie Revering, who is out after tearing her ACL in soccer this past fall. But Finley is confident in the players she has working in front of her.

"Every team is different, but I know each of my defensmen and love all of them," she said. "I definitely have confidence in all of them to play their position and do a good job."

The Cardinals have been in good hands on the blue line and in net in recent years. There are some new faces, but so far, there have been similar results through a couple games this winter.