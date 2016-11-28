Girls hockey: Cards get first win at Mound Westonka

Eighth-grader Anna Doherty got her first varsity goal in the first period to give Alexandria a 1-0 lead early. That held up until late in the second period, when Mound Westonka's Liz Schepers scored on the power play to make it 1-1.

The power play is how the Cardinals eventually got the lead back and the win. It was still tied late into the third period before junior Kristin Trosvig scored with the player advantage at 15:35.

Senior goaltender Sarah Finley got the win in net with 20 saves and just the one goal allowed.

The Cardinals will open up the home portion of their schedule this Thursday against section foe Detroit Lakes (1-5) at 7:15 p.m.

ALEXANDRIA 1 0 1 - 2

MOUND WESTONKA 0 1 0 - 1

SHOTS - Alexandria - 7, 8, 12 - 27; Mound Westonka - 7, 6, 8 - 21

SCORING - FIRST PERIOD - Alexandria - 7:34 - Doherty (unassisted)

SECOND PERIOD - 15:57 - Mound Westonka - Schepers (PPG) (Tatus Anderson, Ellie Burris)

THIRD PERIOD - Alexandria - 15:53 - Trosvig (PPG) (Unassisted)

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Finley - W, 20 saves, 1 goal allowed; Mound Westonka - Emma Polusny - L, 25 saves, 2 goals allowed