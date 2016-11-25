A 43-42 loss to Thief River Falls in 2015 left the Cardinals hungry to get back to an 8-3A title game last winter. They did against that same Prowlers team, only to fall just short again in a 57-55 overtime game.

The same core group of players is back this season as seniors. There's 11 of them in total, and they are motivated to get over the hump in their final winter playing basketball together.

On Monday, head coach Wendy Kohler talked with the Echo Press as her team gets set to open up a season where it is ranked second in the initial Class 3A Minnesota Basketball News polls heading into the season opener at Big Lake on Tuesday. Hutchinson, a team that Alexandria played this past summer to a three-point game, is first in those rankings.

MORKEN: I would think this group you have this year should be one of the most experienced teams in the conference and section. How much do you think that can benefit this team this year?

KOHLER: It's a huge thing and something they've worked for. They just understand the work ethic and the intensity that it takes every single day in practice and in the weight room. It's a huge luxury because right now I feel like we're ahead of the game and can fine-tune some of the smaller details that we might not get to later on in the season. This group understands what the deal is, and that's a huge benefit for them.

MORKEN: I know you were hungry going into last year after falling just short the previous year. To come so close again last year, how motivated is this team to get over that hump with so many seniors on the roster?

KOHLER: I think the thing I'm most excited about is how much we've improved since last year. Our kids have put in so much extra time in the weight room and just mentally and on their skills. They're very determined. I notice it in every practice. They're just pushing each other. It's not an easy thing to get to the state tournament. You have to take care of all the little things along the way, and I just have found that this group is extremely focused and motivated. They're just much better than they were a year ago.

MORKEN: Have they always shown that drive or was this off-season different because they know they only have one more season together?

KOHLER: They've always had that drive and energy, but there's just a different sense of urgency this year with 11 seniors. The underclassmen want to play for them. I think they're motivated by their energy and their all-inclusiveness. Right now, we just got a good vibe on the team where everybody wants to push for the common goal. They understand that this is not going to be handed to them. We're going to get everyone's best shot every night, and we have a difficult schedule. We're OK with that because it's the end that matters, and this group wants to be there.

MORKEN: Do you still view Thief River Falls as the biggest obstacle standing in our way in this section?

KOHLER: We are going to be ready for anybody. Anyone in our section, you never know how much they have improved. Thief River did lose (Meleah) Biermaier and Jenna Tadych to graduation, but they still have (Kylea) Praska and Tiahna Nicholson, so they have two experienced kids to build around. Detroit Lakes has some good kids and nice size. We're not going to get hung up on one team. We're just going to be sure we're ready for whoever we play.

MORKEN: Last year, you practiced with the final score on the scoreboard from that 2015 section championship game so the girls would remember that. How will you approach this season in that sense? Do you talk openly with the players a lot about getting to that state tournament or do you focus more on the game-to-game approach?

KOHLER: Right when that game was over in the section finals last year, our attention went directly to this year and what we needed to do this summer. I think the biggest thing we decided is we all needed to get better. Every single one of us. I think they've done that. We were very specific - here's what's going well; here's what needs to improve as far as a unit and as an individual. We need to execute all the things we've done in the past and all the new things we're doing this year so that we don't leave anything up to chance. We're going to go in with confidence knowing we're prepared.

MORKEN: You always play fast, but I have a feeling this group is especially designed to get up and down the floor. Will that be a point of emphasis again this winter?

KOHLER: Huge point of emphasis and even more defensive pressure than we've ever brought before. I think this unit is capable of bringing more defensive pressure than we have been able to do in a long, long time. They're good in transition, and they're solid defensively in the half court. We're doing a tremendous amount of defensive drills to make sure we're solid. Teams are going to try to slow us down, so we are being extremely picky in the half court to make sure we are efficient on both ends of the court.