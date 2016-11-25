Witt believes in a new cast

Alexandria had to carry that through the off-season, so this is a group that is ready to get going again after starting practice this past Monday in preparation for the season opener on Dec. 2 at Moorhead.

"We are excited to get the season started," Alexandria head coach Forrest Witt said. "We feel like we have a good nucleus of returning players with experience, along with some underclassmen that we feel are going to be very productive in designated roles for our team. This group has a great opportunity ahead of them."

Opportunities to reach a state tournament can be fleeting in high school sports, and Alexandria has some challenges in trying to get back to the 8-3A finals after losing five players to graduation in Alec Wensman, Matt Bloom, Jared Lind, Brayden Amundson and Jeremiah Burnham. Witt likes this team, though, with a mixture of experience back and guys who are eager to increase their roles on varsity.

Here is more of what Witt had to say in an interview with the Echo Press as the Cardinals get ready for the season.

MORKEN: Do you view this as a team that could get back to a section championship game or is it too early to know that right now?

WITT: We believe this is a team capable of competing for a section championship. With that said, there is a lot of work to be done as players learn individual roles on the team, get experience playing with one another and continue to improve each day. At this point, we need to realize the potential we have as a team, but focus ourselves on the daily steps that are required of successful teams.

MORKEN: Alec Wensman averaged almost 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks per game and had the size that you look for in a center to help anchor the post. How difficult will that be to replace this season?

WITT: Alec had a tremendous senior season. Our team will be structured a little differently with the personnel that we have this year, as opposed to last year. We still feel we have multiple guys that can be productive in the paint, with post touches and opening the floor for dribble penetration. Our system won't change, but some of the methods and schemes that we use to get the ball to the rim and paint will change some.

MORKEN: Senior forward Jake Drew is coming off Tommy John surgery on his right elbow that kept him out of football. What is his status and what are your expectations for him this season?

WITT: Jake has been practicing since the start of the season. Jake plays with such a high motor and with great energy, which is why he is so effective on the glass and on the defensive end of the floor. He has worked hard over the last several months with his rehab and working to get his body back in proper physical condition to prepare for the season. It has been great seeing him healthy and being out on the court with his teammates. You can never have enough guys on a team that play as hard, and with as much energy, as Jake does.

MORKEN: You have Jaran Roste (13.7 points, 4.6 assists, 5.1 rebounds per game) and Spencer Hockert (13.8 PPG) back as senior guards who were productive last year. How much will you lean on them as guys you can build around as you work new guys into the mix on varsity?

WITT: It is certainly nice to have two experienced offensive threats like Jaran and Spencer back in our lineup. As confident as we are in those two guys and where they'll pick up from last season, we also believe we have a core group of players that are capable of complementing and building on what they bring to our team. We feel like we have a well-balanced offensive team.

MORKEN: What is the biggest thing you want to see from this group early on this season as you try to get to where you want to be by season's end?

WITT: The beginning stages of the season are all about how hard you work, how quickly you are able to adjust to offensive schemes, defensive schemes, and where you fit in on the team. Learning roles and how to play with one another takes a little time, but playing hard and competing are two things that need to be there from day one.