Honors piling up for Alex football

The recognition has come on the field and for players' work in the classroom. Senior quarterback Jaran Roste was recently named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State football team, while senior teammates Will Odland and Luke Paschka were named academic all state.

Roste is one of 30 players from across all classes in Minnesota who was selected to the all-state team by a committee of sports writers, broadcasters, Vikings staff and Minnesota high school football coaches. Roste and the rest of the all-state team will be honored on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium during halftime of the Vikings vs. Indianapolis Colts game on Dec. 18.

The award for Odland and Paschka recognizes their work on the field and the classroom. There were 76 nominations for the academic all-state award, and Alexandria was one of only two teams to have two players make the list of 18. The average unweighted GPA for the 18-member team is 3.97 on a 4.0 scale. All members were also at least two-year starters for their football programs and received recognition in the form of all-district, all-district honorable mention or through team awards.