The two Alexandria seniors inked their letters of intent to further their athletic and academic careers at Division I schools on what was the third day of the early signing period for seniors. Drew will play baseball at North Dakota State University, while Revering will go to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for women's hockey.

First, though, both need to continue getting healthy after coming off injuries. Revering injured her knee with an ACL tear in soccer this past fall. Drew is rehabbing after Tommy John Surgery after injuring his right elbow before the baseball season last spring.

"It was kind of fun to do it with Jake because we're kind of going through the same thing," Revering said of their signing day. "We're supporting each other, and we're excited for each other."

Revering has been verbally committed to the Bulldogs for months but said making it official with UMD was a surreal moment for her.

"I don't think it will actually hit me until I get there for the first day," she said. "This is just one more step closer. It's getting to be a little bit more real every day."

The senior defenseman is rehabbing her knee twice a week through physical therapy, along with weight training on her own. She's getting back into doing light running, as well as agility exercises in PT designed to help build the strength back up in her knee.

Revering will miss almost all of her senior year in high school hockey but doesn't view the ACL injury as anything that will keep her from being ready for her freshman season at UMD.

"I don't think it's a setback at all," Revering said. "It kind of happened at the perfect time in the school year. For hockey, most of the time what matters most is what you do in the off-season, so in the summer and spring. I'll be able to train 100 percent this spring and this summer, so I'm not worried at all."

Her goal is to be ready to be an important factor for the Bulldogs right away.

"They're kind of losing a very important senior class, so they're expecting the freshmen coming in to be ready to go and ready to play," Revering said. "They're kind of looking at us to take that senior class' spot because they believe in a lot of us and are expecting us to put a lot of minutes in our freshman year."

Revering would love to get back on the ice with her Alexandria teammates before that. She says that is ultimately up to the coaches at UMD on whether or not they want her to play late this winter, but she is doing everything she can to be ready.

"Physically, I think I'll be ready by the end of the season," Revering said. "It's hard to tell right now, but it's going really well. That's very important, especially because I've been on varsity since eighth grade and it's finally my senior year. I'm finally a senior captain. This is the year I've been waiting for forever, so it was hard. I would love more than anything to play at least a game, but right now college hockey is a little bit more important physically. I can't rush anything."

BISON STICK WITH DREW THROUGH ARM INJURY

Drew is in the same boat as he follows the plan set out for him in getting his arm back to full strength.

The senior pitcher looked at NDSU and the University of Minnesota as his final two options. He stayed with Alexandria native and current NDSU junior pitcher Blake Stockert on his visit before deciding to join Stockert with the Bison a couple weeks ago.

"What got me is I really liked NDSU's campus," Drew said. "It's kind of smaller than the U. I like the smaller campus and the options they were giving me for scholarships, stuff like that. They just gave me better benefits for me as a person and a student. That's why I chose NDSU."

Drew called signing his letter of intent a relieving feeling after laboring about his decision in the prior weeks. The Bison saw the potential in him as he pitched his way to All-Central Lakes Conference honors as a sophomore in 2015. That memory stuck with them as they continued to pursue him after the elbow injury.

"They were staying in contact with me throughout the whole process," Drew said. "When they heard about it, they still wanted me, still had interest in me and kept with me the whole time. They gave me some good benefits. They were really fair with me and gave me guidelines that I have to follow. Hopefully everything pans out."

Drew says he feels right on track, if not a little ahead of schedule, in his rehab. He's doing exercises now to build up strength in his right shoulder, along with reshaping his throwing technique. He has a meeting with a surgeon on Nov. 17 where he will learn more about the next steps to take.

"They'll tell me when I can start throwing again, when I can start batting, when I can start doing all the pitching stuff again," Drew said. "It will be good on the 17th."

Drew has already been told that he should be able to play a position in the field by high school ball this spring, even if he's not ready to pitch yet. He fully expects to be on the mound again this summer.

"My confidence has been up a lot more since the surgery and since I tore it," Drew said. "I'm determined to get back to 100 percent. I just have to keep my mind set throughout the whole process."

Drew is determined to get back healthy and to prove he is the same pitcher that was expected to lead this Cardinals' pitching staff last spring. The Bison stayed with him through the injury, and he's ready to put in the work to reward their faith in him.

"They kind of want to see me pitch, and I do have a spot on the team," Drew said of what coaches have told him about coming in as a freshman. "That's a good thing, and they told me I'll be a big part of the program. That got me too and how much confidence they have in me. That's a big part in why I chose NDSU."